Gas prices in Kansas are falling. Here's a look at the cost of fuel across the state as of July 13.

Kansas stands as one a few states in the county that has seen a decline in gas prices.

According to GasBuddy.com, a website that provides gas prices through user-submitted data, as of July 13, the nation's average gas price for unleaded is $4.63. The price has fallen nearly 38 cents in the last 30 days. Within the last year, fuel price averages have increased by $1.49.

How do gas prices in Kansas compare to the national average?

As of this week, Kansas remains one of the states where the average cost of fuel is below the national average.

Kansas's average gas price as of July 13 sits at $4.42 per gallon, about 21 cents cheaper than the rest of the country. Compared to the last 30 days, the price of gas has dropped by 23 cents. Just a year ago, gas prices in Kansas were $1.53 cheaper.

When compared to other states, Kansas's average is the 17th least expensive in terms of gas price average.

Each Wednesday, we'll take a closer look at gas prices around the state. These prices, provided by GasBuddy app users and gas station owners, are updated regularly. We'll update prices here weekly.

Here’s a look at some of the lowest prices found around the state as of July 13.

Cheapest gas prices in Topeka

Gas N Shop,1611 SE 29th St. — $4.19

Shanirock, 1245 SE 29th St. — $4.19

Sam's Club, 1401 SW Wannamaker Road — $4.25

Larry's Shortstop, 3834 SW Topeka Blvd. — $4.27

BP, 3120 SW Gage Blvd. — $4.29

Cheapest gas prices in Hutchinson

Kwik Shop, 4216 N. Plum St. — $4.19

Kwik Shop, 1330 E. 30th Ave. — $4.19

Kwik Shop, 1701 N. Monroe St. — $4.19

Yesway, 1630 E. 30th Ave. — $4.19

Murphy USA, 1903 E. 17th Ave. — $4.20

Cheapest gas prices in Salina

Sam's Club, 2919 Market Pl. — $4.18

Kwik Star, 100 N. Broadway Blvd. — $4.28

Conoco, 2250 N. Ohio St. — $4.34

Casey's, 500 N. Ohio St. — $4.34

Casey's, 1100 E. Iron Ave. — $4.34

Cheapest gas prices in Lawrence

Cenex, 920 N. 2nd St. — $4.34

BP, 2301 Louisiana St. — $4.38

Kwik Shop, 1420 Kasold Dr. — $4.39

Dillons, 3000 W. 6th St. — $4.39

Kwik Shop, 3440 W. 6th St. — $4.39

Cheapest gas prices in Manhattan

Shell, 410 Fort Riley Blvd. — $4.39

Cenex, 2323 Tuttle Creek Blvd. — $4.39

Shop Quik, 3108 Anderson Ave. — $4.39

Dillons, 2925 Claflin Road — $4.39

Short Stop, 8207 S. Port Dr. — $4.39

Prices were last updated at 12:30 p.m. CT on July 13

