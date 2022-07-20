Some gas prices in Kansas are under $4. Here's which gas stations have the best prices as of July 20.

Motorists in Kansas and across the country are continuing to see gas prices fall.

According to GasBuddy.com, a website that provides gas prices through user-submitted data, as of July 20, the nation's average gas price for unleaded is $4.45. The price has fallen nearly 52 cents in the last 30 days. Within the last year, fuel price averages are up $1.28.

How do gas prices in Kansas compare to the national average?

As of this week, Kansas remains one of the states where the average cost of fuel is below the national average.

Kansas's average gas price as of July 20 sits at $4.26 per gallon, about 19 cents cheaper than the rest of the country. Compared to the last 30 days, the price of gas has dropped by 15 cents. Just a year ago, gas prices in Kansas were down by $1.34.

More: 12 ways to save money amid rising prices due to inflation

When compared to other states, Kansas's average is the 18th least expensive in terms of gas price average.

Each Wednesday, we'll take a closer look at gas prices around the state. These prices, provided by GasBuddy app users and gas station owners, are updated regularly. We'll update prices here weekly.

Here’s a look at some of the lowest prices found around the state as of July 20.

Cheapest gas prices in Topeka

Gas N Shop,1611 SE 29th St. — $3.89

Shanirock, 1245 SE 29th St. — $3.89

BP, 2740 SE California Ave. — $3.89

Phillips 66, 3000 SE Croco Road — $3.89

Dillons, 2010 SE 29th St. — $3.89

Cheapest gas prices in Hutchinson

Murphy USA, 1903 E. 17th Ave. — $4.13

Kwik Shop, 4216 N. Plum St. — $4.13

Kwik Shop, 1701 N. Monroe St. — $4.13

Kwik Shop, 1330 E. 30th Ave. — $4.13

Kwik Shop, 2617 N. Main St. — $4.13

Cheapest gas prices in Salina

Pilot, 1944 N. 9th St. — $4.05

24/7 Travel Store , 671 Westport Blvd. — $4.09

Sam's Club, 2919 Market Pl. — $4.09

Conoco, 2250 N. Ohio St. — $4.13

Casey's, 500 N. Ohio St. — $4.13

Cheapest gas prices in Lawrence

Dillons, 3000 W. 6th St. — $3.99

BP, 2301 Louisiana St. — $3.99

QuikTrip, 1020 E. 23rd St. — $3.99

Phillips 66, 2301 S. Wakarusa Dr. — $3.99

Conoco, 701 W. 9th St. — $3.99

Story continues

Cheapest gas prices in Manhattan

Shell, 1131 Bluemont Ave. — $4.25

Dillons, 2925 Claflin Road — $4.25

Dillons, 130 Sarber Lane — $4.25

Casey's, 221 Fort Riley Blvd. — $4.25

Shell, 410 Fort Riley Blvd. — $4.29

Prices were last updated at 10:45 a.m. CT on July 20

Emery Glover is a digital producer with the Plains Digital Optimization Team. You can reach him at eglover@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Some Kansas gas prices are now under $4 per gallon, under U.S. average