'The gas prices are killing me': Stockton drivers adjust to rising costs at the pump

Gas prices hit record highs in California this week, and drivers in Stockton are finding creative ways to save. In this image, a woman pumps gas at a gas pump at a convenience store in Pittsburgh Monday, Sept. 16, 2019.

Drivers at gas stations around Stockton were looking for ways to save on Friday as they struggled with the high price of fuel.

"I mean, the gas prices are killing me," Tom Lanza, a construction worker who filled his truck at Delta 88 on Waterloo Road Friday morning, said.

The average price of a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline in Stockton was $5.58 on Friday afternoon, according to GasBuddy.

Prices were as high as $6.17 at a 76 station at 8606 Thornton Road. The cheapest gas was at Ernie's General Store at 4407 E. Waterloo Road at $5.09 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

At Delta 88, the price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas was $5.59 on Friday morning. "I mean, who would want to pay that much for gas," owner Lubna Hussain said.

Recently some customers came to the station every day to top up their tanks, Hussain said.

Jim Burke, a retiree returning from working on his nearby rental property said he spent $106 filling up his 22-year-old GMC pickup at Delta 88.

He said the high price of gas led him to consider replacing the more than two-decade-old vehicle with a hybrid.

Lanza was carrying a spare gas can in his truck, in case he spotted cheaper gas and wanted to stock up. Lanza said he felt that prices had jumped overnight, he said.

A sign outside a 76 on March Lane in Stockton on March 11, 2022.

Cars crowded the Costco station on West Lane Frontage Road as customers sought to use their memberships to save. The station's six lines were about 10 cars deep each.

"It's at least 25 to 30 cents less" than other stations, Sergio Cardenas, who was driving a Volkswagen sedan, said. The gas cost $5.25 and Cardenas paid a total of $68.

"Half of my paycheck is just gas," even with a Costco membership, Pablina Servin, who was waiting in the Costco line in a Nissan sedan, said. Servin is an employee at Ulta.

"Before this, I never looked at gas prices," Ursulla Palafox, who was driving a Ford SUV, said. "Almost six dollars, that's insane."

Palafox said she was trying to stay home more to save on fuel.

Station owners do not set gas prices, but instead get a price sheet from suppliers every morning, Hussain said. "Sometimes we're losing money."

"A lot of people understand that it's not anything we can (fix)," said Amy Siefert, a cashier at a 76 station at 2701 W. March Lane.

Between about 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. the owner of the station often reduced prices "to give back to the community," Siefert said.

The average price of gas in California was $5.72 on Friday afternoon. The average price nationwide was $4.33.

Record reporter Aaron Leathley covers business, housing, and land use. She can be reached at aleathley@recordnet.com or on Twitter @LeathleyAaron.

This article originally appeared on The Record: Gas prices at $5.58 in Stockton. Drivers at local pumps find ways to save