Gas prices in LA reach record high
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose eight-tenths of a cent Sunday to $4.665, moving within 4 cents of the all-time high.
"We're here today because we need immediate relief at the gas pump and the place to look is the Strategic Petroleum Reserve," Schumer, a Democrat, said at a news conference in New York. Soaring gas prices and car sales drove a solid increase in U.S. producer prices in October as oil prices hit more than $80 a barrel, with OPEC and its allies rebuffing U.S. pleas for the producers to pump more crude.
More Golden State Stimulus checks are going out this week.
The 2JZ engine has a cult following, but does it deserve it? Yes
Does the 2011 Mercedes-Benz GLK have a timing chain or timing belt? How often do I change the transmission fluid?
An ex-Sea World employee said she was replaced with a younger employee after more than four decades. She's filed a suit alleging age discrimination.
(Bloomberg) -- No one in America knows the used tractor market better than Greg Peterson. Which, frankly, wouldn’t be that much of a claim to fame -- outside the farming towns of the Great Plains -- in normal times.Most Read from BloombergWhat Designers of Video Game Cities Understand About Real CitiesBiden Plan Funds New Bridges That Locals May Not WantAmazon Sued Over Crashes by Drivers Rushing to Make DeliveriesHong Kong's New Museum Tries to Please Art World — and BeijingBut these are not no
How many more do you think he’ll get?
Vehicle-performance manager Alex MacDonald fabricates his own lightweight sports car using the heart of a BMW 1-series.
BEIJING (Reuters) -China's aviation regulator has told airlines it is satisfied that design changes Boeing Co proposed for its 737 MAX plane could resolve safety problems, in a sign it is closer to lifting a more than two-year flight ban in Chinese skies. The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) invited airlines to give feedback on a proposed airworthiness directive for the 737 MAX by Nov. 26, according to an undated notice seen by Reuters. A return to the skies in China, the world's biggest aircraft market, would be a major boon to Boeing.
Too bad it isn’t amphibious…
Tom Alberg, a former board member and early Amazon investor, used his new book to discuss Jeff Bezos' strategy for success.
Officials said the pilot was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Ever wonder what kind of electric cars and SUVs China's most promising startups sell? Check them out here.
Electric vehicles are the future. In a report dated Nov. 10 and prepared for the big United Nations climate conference that just concluded in Glasgow, BloombergNEF projects annual EV sales to hit 5.6 million in 2021, up from 3.1 million in 2020.
A former SpaceX engineer filed a lawsuit alleging the company discriminated against him and paid him "substantially" less than other employees.
In Insider Weekly: Tech recruiters talk Facebook's exodus; Teladoc's acquisition of Livongo one year later; and Peloton execs address the stock drop.
Many vehicles call the collections of American enthusiasts across the nation home but this one is truly amazing.
It was discovered in the 42-foot sailboat’s shower.
Send it, granny!
A class action lawsuit that alleges a massive temple in Robbinsville was constructed with forced labor has expanded to four other sites.