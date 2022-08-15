Gas prices level off. Here's who has the cheapest gas in Volusia, Flagler, St. Johns.

A sign in front of the members-only BJ's Wholesale Club gas station off of Dunlawton Avenue in Port Orange shows its price for regular gasoline was at $3.41 a gallon on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. Monday morning, it was still at that price making it the cheapest gas station in Volusia County, according to GasBuddy.com.

DAYTONA BEACH — Gas prices held steady here this past weekend, potentially signaling that the nine-week-long streak of steady declines could be coming to an end.

On Monday morning, the average price for regular gasoline in the Volusia-Flagler area dipped just 2/10ths of a penny to $3.615 a gallon after stalling at $3.617 the previous two days, according to AAA Auto Club.

The average price of gas also inched lower over the weekend both statewide as well as nationally, but could level off or even bump up, warned Patrick DeHaan, the Chicago-based head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.com.

"For the ninth week straight, gas prices have continued to fall, but this streak is at great risk of being broken this week with wholesale gasoline prices having bounced back up some 40 cents per gallon as oil prices have rebounded," wrote DeHaan in his weekly fuel price outlook report early Monday morning.

Gas prices as of Monday are now down $1.28 a gallon on average in the Daytona Beach area, including all of Volusia and Flagler counties, from the record $4.89 a gallon average price set on June 13, according to AAA. Despite the decrease, fuel pump prices on average still remain 63 cents higher locally than they were a year ago.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine in late February helped to trigger an international surge in fuel prices. Russia is the world's third-largest producer of oil and petroleum products including gasoline, behind the United States at No. 1 and Saudi Arabia and No. 2.

According to the Energy Information Administration, the U.S. currently produces an average of 11.9 million barrels of oil a day and is forecast to produce a record 12.3 million barrels a day in 2023. That's up from the averages of 11.25 million barrels a day in 2021 and 11.3 in 2020.

DeHaan later in the morning on Monday posted on Twitter a forecast stating that gas prices could stay under $4 a gallon in most areas for both the third and fourth quarter. He also wrote that it was "likely that (gas) prices have peaked, barring major hurricanes or other disruptions."

Crude oil prices fall on China concerns

Crude oil futures closed on Friday at a two-month high, but were down sharply on Monday morning on growing concern about a slowing economy in China, according to multiple news reports. MarketWatch.com reported that oil prices could be headed toward a seven-month low.

Crude oil prices are set in daily international auctions based on worldwide supply and demand. According to the website globalpetrolprices.com, a 10% change in the wholesale price of West Texas Intermediate crude oil generally leads to a 1.6% change in retail gasoline prices.

After closing at $92.09 a barrel on Friday, the wholesale price for WTI crude stood at just over $88 a barrel shortly before noon on Monday.

Mark Jenkins, a Tampa-based spokesman for AAA, wrote in his weekly fuel price outlook report on Monday, that he believes gas prices could continue to inch lower this week.

"It now costs $55 to fill an average-sized 15-gallon tank of gas," wrote Jenkins. "That's nearly $20 less than what drivers paid in mid-June, when pump prices (in Florida) set a new record high of $4.89 per gallon."

AAA reports daily changes in average fuel prices for metro areas based on a comprehensive survey of the final credit card purchases of gasoline and diesel each night at gas stations throughout the country.

GasBuddy is a mobile app that tracks fuel price changes at individual gas stations based on motorists' reports.

On Saturday, the Wawa gas station at 1740 Dunlawton Ave. in Port Orange was charging $3.64 a gallon for regular gasoline. Its price as of Monday morning had risen to $3.69 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.

Who's got the cheapest gas locally

In Volusia County, the cheapest place to buy fuel remained the members-only BJ's Wholesale Club gas station at 1800 Dunlawton Ave. in Port Orange where the price on Monday morning was $3.41 a gallon, unchanged from Friday.

Among non-member gas stations, the Circle K at 3930 State Road 44 in New Smyrna Beach was the cheapest place to fill up, with the price of regular gasoline at $3.48 a gallon on Monday morning, according to GasBuddy.

In Flagler County, the RaceTrac stations at 5893 State Road 100 in Palm Coast and at 6100 State Road in Palm Coast had the cheapest gas, charging $3.56 a gallon on Monday morning.

In St. Johns County, Flagler's neighbor to the north, the cheapest places to gas up were the members-only Costco station on World Commerce Parkway, just west of Interstate 95, which was charging $3.49 a gallon on Monday. Several non-member stations in St. Augustine were charging $3.53 a gallon, including the Gate, Circle K, Wawa and RaceTrac stations all on State Road 16.

Cars line up at the members-only BJ's Wholesale Club gas station at 1800 Dunlawton Ave. in Port Orange on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. The station on Monday morning is charging $3.41 a gallon for regular gasoline, making it the cheapest in Volusia County, according to GasBuddy.com.

A tanker truck driver gets ready to refill the underground fuel tanks at the Wawa gas station at 1740 Dunlawton Ave. in Port Orange on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. The station's price for regular gasoline was $3.45 a gallon that day, but inched higher to $3.49 a gallon on Monday morning, according to GasBuddy.com.



Where gas prices currently stand

Average price for a gallon of regular gasoline:

DAYTONA BEACH

Monday: $3.615

Sunday: $3.617

Week Ago: $3.721

Month Ago: $4.223

Year Ago: $2.985

Highest Recorded Average Price: $4.895 (June 13, 2022)

Previous Record Average Price (prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine): $4.117 (July 17, 2008)

FLORIDA

Monday: $3.641

Sunday: $3.649

Week Ago: $3.776

Month Ago: $4.315

Year Ago: $3.013

Highest Recorded Average Price: $4.891 (June 13, 2022)

Previous Record Average Price (prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine): $4.079 (July 16, 2008)

SOURCE: AAA Auto Club

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Gas prices level off in Daytona Beach after 9 weeks of steady declines