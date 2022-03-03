Gas prices in many US cities will hit $5 in 'weeks.' Some are already higher

Mike Snider, USA TODAY
·3 min read

Get ready to pay even more at the pump – perhaps as much as $5 per gallon or more.

Some consumers are already paying more than $5 per gallon and the average price for a gallon of regular in San Francisco hit the $5 mark Thursday. That's the first time a U.S. city has hit an average that high, said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at fuel-savings app GasBuddy.

But the entire state of California will likely hit the $5 per gallon average for regular gas in the next week or two; other major cities will likely follow suit, De Haan told USA TODAY. "Some large cities could hit $5/gal but not yet immediately," he said.

Gas prices of more than $4 per gallon by Memorial Day had been predicted prior to Russia's attack on Ukraine.

Gas prices are rising: What can Biden do to lower costs at the pump amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine?

Russia's attack on Ukraine: Invasion will impact US economy as it pushes gas prices, inflation higher

Highest gas prices in the US

Since Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by 11 cents to $3.72, according to the American Automobile Association. Prices averaged $3.54 a week ago and $3.41 a month ago, AAA said.

California is the most expensive market in the U.S., averaging $4.94 per gallon, AAA said, followed by Oregon ($4.16) and Nevada ($4.13).

The rise in gas prices nationally is primarily due to the Ukraine-Russia conflict "and the fact that American and EU sanctions are having a severe impact on Russia's ability to sell crude oil, thus crude prices have skyrocketed," said De Haan of Gas Buddy. The tech company's app provides real-time gas price information for more than 150,000 stations nationwide.

OPEC+, which includes OPEC members and Russia and other non-cartel members, have agreed to continue to increase oil production. Sanctions against Russia, one of the world's largest energy suppliers, could result in oil buyers losing access to a key oil seller.

The price of crude oil, a key determiner for gas prices, surpassed $110 a barrel Wednesday.

Gasoline prices displayed at a station in Berkeley, California on March 3, 2022. Gas prices in California are approaching $5 on average for a gallon of regular, according to GasBuddy and the American Automobile Association.
Gasoline prices displayed at a station in Berkeley, California on March 3, 2022. Gas prices in California are approaching $5 on average for a gallon of regular, according to GasBuddy and the American Automobile Association.

President Joe Biden has warned that sanctions against Russia and other moves to defend Ukraine will cost Americans, and many began to notice increased prices at the pump last week as the invasion commenced.

"I will do everything in my power to limit the pain the American people are feeling at the gas pump," Biden said last month. "This is critical to me."

The U.S. and its allies released 60 million barrels of oil from their strategic reserves this week, but a similar move in November 2021 had little lasting effect.

Highest gas price increases in the US

Places where gas price averages have raised the most since last week, AAA said, are Michigan (+39 cents), Indiana (+36 cents), Illinois (+31 cents), and Ohio (+30 cents).

Contributing: The Associated Press

Follow Mike Snider on Twitter: @mikesnider.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Gas prices: Ukraine-Russia war drives fuel to $5 per gallon or more

