Gas prices: Palm Beach County drivers paying 10 cents more per gallon this week

Drivers in Palm Beach County should expect to be paying more at the pump compared to a week ago.

The average per-gallon price for regular unleaded n the West Palm Beach to Boca Raton metro market was $3.32 Monday, up from $3.22 last Tuesday, according to a statement from AAA-The Auto Club Group. Statewide, the per gallon cost was $3.16, up 8 cents from last week.

"Florida drivers have seen some volatility in prices at the pump in recent weeks and that trend could continue in the coming weeks," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "Gasoline supplies are strong right now, due to strong refinery activity and seasonally low demand. That would normally help keep gas prices low, but oil prices remain propped up by concerns over the possibility of widening conflict in the Middle East."

Crude oil prices — which influence more than half the price of gasoline — closed at $73.81 per barrel last week. Palm Beach County's prices are higher than other parts of the state because of a local tax on gasoline sales. Naples and Homosassa Springs each had the second highest per-gallon cost in Florida at $3.20.

The least expensive gas could be found in the Crestview-Fort Walton Beach area ($2.82) in the Florida Panhandle.

The following per-gallon prices were posted on Monday, Jan. 8 on the website www.GasBuddy.com and represent the lowest for these parts of Palm Beach County.

Northern Palm Beach County: Costco, 3250 Northlake Boulevard, Palm Beach Gardens, $2.23.

Central Palm Beach County: Sam's Club, 4295 45th St., West Palm Beach, $2.37

Western Palm Beach County: Valero, 5730 10th Ave. N., Greenacres, $2.99

Southern Palm Beach County: BJ's, 1540 W. Boynton Beach Blvd., Boynton Beach, $2.89.

