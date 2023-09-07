Gas prices plummeted from 2022 records; where is cheapest gas in Asheville?

ASHEVILLE – Gas prices in the Southeast have fallen by $1.16 since their record high in June 2022, but North Carolinians are still feeling pain at the pump.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, regular gas prices in Eastern seaboard states south of Maryland have dropped from their record high of $4.72 per gallon as of June 13, 2022 to $3.56 per gallon as of Sept. 4 of this year.

Senior Petroleum Markets Analyst at USEIA Jeff Barron attributes the drop in prices to new oil refineries opening across the U.S. over the past year. He also told the Citizen Times that the Russia invasion into Ukraine was disruptive to the oil market because the U.S. and Western European countries issued bans on Russian products. Those countries had to find new trade partners, which they have in the past year.

Asheville has even lower prices than the Southeast in general. According to AAA, the current price of regular gas in Asheville is $3.53 per gallon, down from $3.73 the same time in 2022. Local prices are higher than the statewide average, however. Regular average gas prices in North Carolina are $3.50 per gallon, according to AAA.

More: Fall foliage: Will Asheville see another vibrant leaf season? Experts give their forecast

The Citgo station in Fletcher Feb. 28, 2022.

Barron, speaking generally about hyper-local differences in oil prices, attributes this discrepancy to distribution cost and population. The nearest oil pipelines to Asheville stop in Knoxville, Charlotte and Winston-Salem, according to USEIA. Population growth also increases demand for gas, Barron said. Asheville’s population has grown at a slightly faster rate than the state, according to U.S. Census data. From 2010 to 2022, Asheville population has grown by 12.5%, but North Carolina’s has grown by 12.2%.

While lower than last summer’s records, North Carolinians are still paying higher prices of gas than they have grown accustomed. Regular gas prices in the Southeast stood at $2.45 per gallon in the beginning of 2020, according to USEIA. Even with the recent drop, the increase in the price of gas has outpaced inflation. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and USEIA data, the increase in price of gas in the Southeast has outpaced inflation by 23 percentage points during that time.

The cheapest regular gas in Asheville is at Ingles on New Leicester Highway, which drivers can purchase for $3.25 per gallon, according to GasBuddy. Desperate drivers can pay $3.59 per gallon at Mobil and BP on Tunnel Road, the most expensive in the city.

According to current USEIA projections, the U.S. is projected to produce 12.8 million barrels of crude oil per day in 2023, and 13.1 million barrels of crude oil per day in 2024. Both of those results would be annual records for the U.S. Oil production is projected to comprise a smaller portion in gross domestic product in 2024 than in 2023, dropping from 1.9% to 1.2%.

An Exxon Gas Station on Hendersonville Road.

Gas prices will decrease as the leaves turn, Barron said. During the summer, more volatile liquids are not allowed in gasoline, but during winter, cheap liquids like butane can be mixed into gasoline.

“Gasoline prices decline in the fall and winter,” Barron said.

North Carolina does not produce any oil or natural gas, according to the State Department of Environmental Quality.

Moving away from gas

Gov. Roy Cooper and the state elected officials have legislated policy to encourage North Carolinians to move away from gas vehicles as one effort to help combat climate change.

In 2018, Cooper signed an executive order setting a goal of 80,000 zero-emission vehicles by 2025. As of May, slightly less than 70,000 zero-emission vehicles have been registered, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

More: Celebrating Labor Day: What is the future of work in the Asheville area?

More: Buncombe County considering updating economic incentive policy based on inflation

More: Asheville Amtrak train line proposal advanced by NC transportation department

Cooper signed an executive order in 2022 that increased the goal to 1.25 million zero-emission vehicles by 2030. The order also set a goal of achieving half zero-emission vehicle sales by 2030.

The Inflation Reduction Act, signed into law by President Joe Biden August 2022, provides tax credits for families under certain income limits who purchase certain electric vehicles between 2023 and 2032. Credits depend on when families purchase the car, the cars’ battery capacity and whether the car meets certain mineral and battery component requirements.

Mitchell Black covers Buncombe County and health care for the Citizen Times. Email him at mblack@citizentimes.com or follow him on Twitter @MitchABlack. Please help support local journalism with a subscription to the Citizen Times.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Gas prices plummeted from 2022 records. They might continue to fall