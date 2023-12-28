Gas prices predicted to fall in 2024

Experts at Gas Buddy are projecting gas prices to go down in 2024.

News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz has the latest numbers and what the price decrease could do for your wallets today on News Center 7 Daybreak.

Gas Buddy is projecting that Americans will pay about 32 billion dollars less on gas next year, expecting the national average to be around $3.38 a gallon. This year’s national average was about $3.51.

The price drop could help with inflation, lowering the price of moving goods across the country.

“3 dollars is fine with me. I’m not gonna complain.... i could complain but what am I gonna do about it?” West Milton resident David Tincher said.







