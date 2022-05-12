Gas prices are reaching record highs. How do prices rank in Oshkosh and Fond du Lac?

A sign showing the gas prices at the BP Gas Station near State 26 and Interstate 41 in Oshkosh. Gas prices are at a record high in Oshkosh, according to travel organization AAA.

OSHKOSH – As gas prices hit record highs across the country, drivers in Oshkosh and Fond du Lac are taking notice, with some changing their normal routines.

Prices in Oshkosh are at the highest ever recorded at $4.13 per gallon, according to the Daily Fuel Gauge survey of prices conducted by travel organization AAA. Last year, prices were at just $2.84 — a $1.29 increase per gallon.

In Fond du Lac, gas is up to around $4.10 per gallon, which is $1.34 more than last year.

Across Wisconsin, the average price is $4.19 a gallon, also the highest average price ever recorded in the state, according to AAA.

"It's been terrible," Marshall Rutherford said Thursday while filling up his car at a BP station in Oshkosh.

Rutherford said it normally costs around $30 dollars to fill up his tank. Now it's almost double.

That increase has been impacting the amount of driving he's been doing and making him less likely to go out to restaurants, Rutherford said.

At a Kwik Trip on North Main Street in Fond du Lac, Jessica Eiden said she had to "borrow from her mom" to fill up that day. Eiden works in Saint Cloud, about 30 minutes away from Fond du Lac.

Eiden said the increased prices have meant she's spending about $150 a week on gas, meaning her commute to work is the only time she can afford to drive.

Gas prices in the state are trailing behind the nationwide prices, as the average price for regular fuel in the county is $4.41 and as high as $5.85 in California.

Despite the increases, Oshkosh and Fond du Lac are below the state average of $4.20 per gallon, according to AAA. The lowest prices can be found in Burnett County in northwestern Wisconsin for $3.97 a gallon.

The higher gas prices are weighing on drivers' travel plans as well. In Oshkosh, Christina Elovicott said her family drove to Nevada on a road trip last year. But with increased gas prices, they are rethinking travel plans.

"We'll be staying closer to home and exploring that," Elovicott said Thursday at a Kwik Trip near Interstate 41 and State 44.

In Fond du Lac, Harold Stroud said prices have made him rethink how he might plan on traveling this summer, specifically if he will drive or fly.

Even as he was filling up his car and a gas can for his lawn mower, Stroud said the increased prices hasn't affected him much because he still needs gas.

"It just is what it is," Stroud said.

