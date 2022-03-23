With gas prices on the rise, California car owners could get $400 through Gov. Gavin Newsom's proposal

With gas prices at historic highs in California, residents who own cars could soon get $400 per registered vehicle, capped at two per person, to soften the blow of skyrocketing prices through a proposal unveiled by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday.

The proposal, which comes a few weeks after the governor hinted at a tax rebate during his State of the State address in early March, would bring $400 debit cards into the pockets of those who own vehicles, as well as millions of dollars to transportation agencies to offer free rides for three months.

“That direct relief will address the issue that we are struggling to address, and that’s the issue of gas prices, not only here in our state, but of course all across this country,” Newsom said in a video Wednesday.

NEW: we’re proposing $11 BILLION in relief, including a $9 billion tax refund for rising gas prices.



- $400 per registered car

- 3 months of free public transitpic.twitter.com/XsAn0kuokP — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) March 23, 2022

Gas prices in California are the nation’s highest, sitting at $5.88 on Wednesday and up more than $2 from a year ago, according to AAA.

The plan also includes a pause of the inflationary increase to the state’s gas tax set to take effect later this year — though it does not include an outright suspension of the gas tax, which many Republican state lawmakers have been calling for.

Newsom’s proposal would total $11 billion, with $9 billion earmarked for the direct payments. The plan also outlines $750 million to incentivize transit and rail agencies to offer free transit to residents for three months, as well as $500 million for projects that promote biking and walking throughout the state.

Momentum has been building for California legislators and Newsom to reach an agreement on a final package, which must be adopted by the Democratic-supermajority Legislature.

Last week, a group of Democratic lawmakers unveiled their proposal to provide a $400 rebate to every taxpayer in the state. In a separate plan, Democratic leaders in the Assembly and Senate have backed an approach that would bring $200 per person to taxpayers and their dependents, with an eligibility cap of $250,000, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Newsom’s office explained the governor’s contrasting approach in a statement: “Eligibility will be based on vehicle registration, not tax records, in order to include seniors who receive Social Security Disability income and low-income non-tax filers. The Governor’s proposal does not have an income cap in order to include all Californians who are facing higher prices due to the cost of oil.”

The governor’s administration plans to meet with members of the Legislature to negotiate details of a final proposal in the coming days. While Democrats who proposed the $400 tax rebate said last week their hope is to get something done this spring, Newsom's office said Wednesday the first payments could start “as soon as July."

Republicans in the Legislature, who have been open to some of the rebate proposals, were quick to criticize the potential timeline. Assembly Republican Leader James Gallagher, of Yuba City, said Wednesday in a statement: “How could it possibly take that long?”

“Assembly Republicans have a plan to bring down gas prices by 50 cents a gallon immediately,” Gallagher said, referring to a GOP proposal to freeze the state’s gas tax entirely. “We’ll be voting on it tomorrow. Democrats who think four months is too long to wait should support it.”

