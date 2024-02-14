Gas prices are rising in West Virginia, around the nation

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The price of gas has been going up across the nation, including West Virginia.

GasBuddy data showed on Tuesday, February 13, 3024, the average price for a gallon of unleaded gas in West Virginia had gone up by about 12 cents in just one week and 27 cents in one month.

Over $6 million in funding announced for water and sewer projects in West Virginia

According to GasBuddy, the average price for unleaded gas in the Mountain State was $3.11. But in Beckley, local gas station signage showed an average of $3.39 per gallon for unleaded gasoline.

Sheila Wood, a Beckley resident, said her neighbor, a veteran, had driven her and her brother out to a Beckley grocery store on Tuesday afternoon.

WV Poor People’s Campaign calls for public accountability in young inmate’s death at Southern Regional Jail

Wood said she helps pay for his gas, in exchange for rides.

“Like I said, he’s on a fixed income. He is, he’s on a fixed income, and that don’t make no sense, OK?” said Wood, of the recent rise in fuel costs. “I mean, honestly. If I knew how to make gas, I would, alright?”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.