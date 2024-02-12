Are gas prices rising? Yes, they are. Here's why

Gas prices are rising in New Jersey and across the country - higher than in January. And the trend is expected to rise from here, according to AAA.

The current average for a gallon of gas in New Jersey is $3.13, up 8 cents from a month ago. It's below the national average, though: $3.20, according to AAA.

Those numbers will rise because of seasonal demand, higher prices for oil, and routine refinery maintenance, the auto club group said in a news release.

According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand increased in early February from 8.14 to 8.81 million barrels per day. Higher gas demand and tighter supply have contributed to elevating prices. If demand continues to increase, pump prices will likely rise steadily.

The outlook, at this time, is better than 2023. One year ago, New Jersey gas prices were $3.34, and nationally, the number was $3.41, according to AAA.

What counties have the cheapest gas in NJ?

Camden County has the cheapest gas in New Jersey at $3.06, while Essex County is the most expensive at $3.23.

Here's how NJ breaks down:

Atlantic: $3.11

Bergen: $3.13

Burlington: $3.08

Camden: $3.06

Cape May: $3.16

Cumberland: $3.12

Essex: $3.23

Gloucester: $3.07

Hudson: $3.17

Hunterdon: $3.14

Morris: $3.12

Mercer: $3.11

Middlesex: $3.14

Monmouth: $3.15

Ocean: $3.15

Passaic: $3.15

Salem: $3.09

Somerset: $3.20

Sussex: $3.09

Union: $3.14

Warren: $3.07

What about diesel fuel prices?

The current average for diesel in New Jersey is $4.03, which is a penny increase from a week ago.

Last year at this time, diesel was $4.64 per gallon. The highest recorded diesel price in the state was May 18, 2022, at $6.34 per gallon.

Nationally, diesel is at $4 per gallon.

Why is diesel so much more expensive than unleaded gasoline?

According to EIA, diesel fuel is taxed at 24 cents per gallon, while regular gasoline is taxed at 18 cents per gallon. Diesel is also in higher demand because some of its components are used in fuel for marine vessels.

