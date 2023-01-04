Gas prices up slightly in Wichita. Here’s what to expect and how to fuel up for less

Kansas and the rest of the U.S. is experiencing an increase in gas prices following inclement winter weather over the holidays.

“The late December winter storm and its frigid temperatures ... has caused gas prices to spike,” Shawn Steward, manager of public and government affairs for AAA Kansas, said.

Refineries as far south as Texas and the Gulf Coast had to shut down due to the storm that blew in right before the holidays.

“Any interruption in production and supply of oil and gas generally will cause an increase in gas prices like we’re seeing right now at the pump,” Steward said.

Wednesday, the state experienced about a five-cent increase compared to Tuesday. Wichita sits at a $2.84 average, nine cents higher than Tuesday and about 13 cents higher than last week.

Even with the increases, the state still has the second lowest gas prices in the country.

The busy roads over the holidays also contributed to the higher prices, Steward said.

While prices are extremely hard to predict, Steward said AAA expects gas to rise a little bit more before it lowers again.

“Typically in the winter, we do see fewer people driving and thus less demand on gas so we don’t anticipate any major changes from that norm this year,” Steward said.

How to save money on gas

The AAA mobile app provides a guide to drivers on the most affordable gas prices around them.

The GasBuddy app is another useful tool for budget-conscious drivers. This app also compiles a crowd-sourced list of locations in your area with the lowest gas prices.

To find the cheapest prices, shop around different locations and look for discounts. Oftentimes if you’re a member somewhere, you can receive a discount on gas.

Here are other ways AAA says you can get the most out of your full gas tank:

Get a car tune-up

Stick to the speed limit

Unload any excess weight

Keep tires aired properly

Avoid accelerated starts

Steward said it will be interesting to see what the gas prices will be in the new year.

“There are so many different factors that go into what we pay at the pumps and a lot of those factors take place many many miles away from us,” Steward said. “It’s a very global phenomenon.”