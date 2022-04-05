As Gas Prices Soar, Consider These 9 Side Gigs That Don’t Require a Car
Gas prices reached a record high in March with an average cost of $4.33 a gallon, and even though they may be falling slightly, it's still pretty pricey to fill up at the pump. If your side gig depends on driving, gas prices could be taking out a good chunk of your earnings, so you may want to consider some alternatives that you can do without a car.
Check Out: 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job
See: 10 Best Small-Business Ideas With Low Overhead Costs
Here are a few ideas for side hustles that you can do from home.
Bookkeeper
Online Instructor
Virtual Executive Assistant
Search Engine Evaluator
Proofreader
Customer Service Representative
Graphic Designer
Technical Support Specialist
Translator
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: As Gas Prices Soar, Consider These 9 Side Gigs That Don’t Require a Car