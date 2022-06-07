Gas prices soar and officials mull a parking lot entertainment district for AmFam Field

An entertainment district could come to American Family Field's parking lots and that could bring cash to help finance the ballpark's upgrades.

The resolution pending before the Milwaukee County Board doesn't call for a specific financing plan for the ballpark's long-term improvements. But it's the first public sign of how local taxpayers might be asked to pay that tab. The resolution, sponsored by Supervisor Peter Burgelis, calls for officials in Milwaukee and West Milwaukee to work on a study with the Southeast Wisconsin Professional Baseball Park District.

That study would look at creating a "mixed-use entertainment district" in Milwaukee and neighboring West Milwaukee. That latter is where the nearby Komatsu Mining Corp. site will be available for redevelopment after the company completes its move this summer to Milwaukee's Harbor District. The study also would consider how tax incremental financing could be used to help pay for the parking lot redevelopment as well as future ballpark renovations — "thereby reducing or eliminating the need for a future stadium sales tax or other public subsidy."

Brewers officials have indicated general interest in redeveloping a portion of its parking lots — which are largely empty for around half the year. But they haven't yet announced any specific plans. The Brewers and the stadium district declined to comment on the resolution.

Gas prices soar across Milwaukee, U.S., and Wisconsin; residents say they are cutting spending to make ends meet

The average price for a gallon of regular gas in the Milwaukee/Waukesha metro area stood at $5.11 on Monday, the highest average price ever, according to travel organization AAA and its Daily Fuel Gauge report. The price in the metro area is up 48 cents a gallon since last week. For the state of Wisconsin, the average price per gallon is $4.81, also the highest average price ever. The price has risen 39 cents a gallon since last week. Across the U.S., a gallon of regular gas was selling for an average of $4.87 a gallon, also the highest average price ever.

There is no relief in sight. The cost of a barrel of oil, which makes up nearly two-thirds of the cost of a gallon of gasoline, is nearing $120, "nearly double from last (year), as increased oil demand outpaces the tight global supply," AAA said in a statement on Monday.

Anecdotally, some of us are already taking steps to lessen the impact of soaring fuel prices. Jacolby Woods stopped Monday morning at the Mobil station at Hawley Road and Vliet Street in Milwaukee and put $20 worth of gas in his van. It netted him less than four gallons. At $5.19 a gallon, Woods said $20 worth was all he could afford on Monday. "I'm bartending right now," he said. "Hopefully I can fill the tank after work, but I'll need to spend almost $100," Woods said.

Story continues

Did someone share this newsletter with you? Sign up here to get it in your inbox.

The Money

KOHL'S: Kohl's says it has begun negotiations with Franchise Group Inc. - operator of the Vitamin Shoppe - that could lead to the sale of the company.

The Fun Stuff

SUMMERFEST: Bob Babisch, Summerfest's 'unicorn,' looks back at 46 years of booking the largest music festival in America

HIP HOP: Antonia's 365 Hip Hop Museum in Milwaukee, with thousands of records and artifacts, promotes peace and positive messages.

The Games

PACKERS: Packers rookie receivers keeping their heads above water entering minicamp.

BREWERS: Two months into the season, what should we make of the enigmatic Milwaukee Brewers offense?

Around Wisconsin

FISH POACHING: Thirteen people - including 11 from Illinois operating in coordinated groups - were convicted for poaching lake whitefish that were spawning on the Menominee River. The poachers were accused of illegally taking hundreds of vulnerable spawning whitefish, sometimes by snagging them in the body instead of hooking them in the mouth.

Today's Weather

Some fog in the morning before it burns pff for a pretty nice, if chilly, June day. Partly sunny with a high of 69.

Not yet a Journal Sentinel subscriber? Please consider signing up at jsonline.com/deal.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Officials mull a parking lot entertainment district for AmFam Field