Gas prices stay in place

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The average gas prices in Hampton Roads stayed close to where it was a week ago, growing by one penny to $2.97 per gallon.

According to AAA, the average gas price in Hampton Roads remains a cent lower than Virginia’s average gas price and lower than the national average for the week of Jan. 25.

“Like watching dogs play chess, not much is happening,” said AAA spokesperson Ryan Adcock. “The national average for gas will likely maintain a glacial grind higher for the immediate future.”

Here are the local statistics from the AAA, below.

Jan. 25, 2024: $2.97

Week ago: $2.96

Month ago: $2.98

Year ago: $3.33

Nationally, the gas price average of $3.10 per gallon is down two cents from a month ago and 38 cents less than a year ago. It currently sits at $3.10.

