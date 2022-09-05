Euro hits 20-year low and gas prices surge as Putin turns off the taps - live updates

James Warrington
·7 min read
Putin gas Nord Stream energy crisis Europe blackouts rationing - GAVRIIL GRIGOROV/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
The euro has slumped to a 20-year low while gas prices surged after Putin halted flows through a key pipeline to Europe indefinitely.

Benchmark European prices jumped as much as 35pc after Gazprom’s decision late on Friday not to turn the Nord Stream pipeline back on after three days of maintenance.

Meanwhile, the euro sank below $0.99 for the first time in two decades in a sign the energy crisis could spark wider economic and financial turmoil.

Russia blamed the Nord Stream shutdown on an oil leak at a gas turbine that helps pump the fuel into the pipeline.

But EU leaders had been bracing for weeks for Putin to cut off supplies, and the move came after the bloc outlined plans for a price cap on Russian oil.

Sweden and Finland both created emergency backstops over the weekend to help energy companies struggling with soaring prices and prevent an “energy industry Lehman Brothers” moment.

The energy crisis will also be the main topic on the agenda for either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak when the new prime minister is confirmed today.

08:40 AM

FTSE risers and fallers

The FTSE 100 slid in early trading as investors remain on edge ahead of the naming of the new prime minister.

The blue-chip index fell 0.7pc after shedding more than 1pc last week amid fears about surging prices and a looming economic slowdown.

Banking stocks, which are sensitive to interest rate rises, were the biggest drag, with HSBCBarclays and Lloyds all in the red.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals was the biggest faller, falling about 7pc even as its full-year revenue met expectations.

Energy and mining stocks were the main winner. BP and Shell both posted moderate gains as investors looked ahead to possible output cuts at an Opec meeting later today.

The domestically-focused FTSE 250 slumped 0.9pc. Countryside Partnerships jumped more than 5pc after receiving a £1.25bn takeover offer from Vistry.

08:22 AM

Vistry buys rival housebuilder Countryside for £1.25bn

Housebuilder Vistry Group has snapped up rival Countryside in a £1.25bn deal amid signs the property market is starting to run out of steam.

The cash and share offer totals about 249p a share and marks a 9.1pc premium to Countryside's closing price on Friday. It follows a Telegraph report that Vistry was exploring a bid.

The deal will see the Countryside brand added to Vistry's existing stable including Bovis Homes, Linden Homes and Drew Smith.

Countryside put itself up for sale in June after rejecting two unsolicited takeover bids from US investor Inclusive Capital worth up to £1.5bn. It also faced pressure from activist Browning West to sell the business.

In-Cap said it was withdrawing from the bidding process and supported Vistry's offer.

Greg Fitzgerald, chief executive of Vistry, said the deal "will create a leader in the Partnerships housing sector, with the scale and expertise to accelerate profitable growth across both partnerships and housebuilding, and expand the delivery of much needed affordable housing across England".

Read more on this story: Housebuilder plots takeover amid hopes of construction boom under Truss

08:08 AM

Kwasi Kwarteng: UK can afford to borrow more

Kwasi Kwarteng Liz Truss - &nbsp;TOLGA AKMEN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
A Government under Liz Truss can afford to borrow more to provide support with energy bills but will be responsible with public finances, Kwasi Kwarteng has said.

Mr Kwarteng, who's tipped to be Chancellor under Ms Truss, sought to reassure investors amid reports she's preparing a package of direct support and tax cuts worth up to £100bn.

He wrote in the Financial Times:

Given the severity of the crisis we face, there will need to be some fiscal loosening to help people through the winter. That is absolutely the right thing to do in these exceptionally difficult times.

We know households are worried, and decisive action is needed to get families and businesses through this winter and the next. They need certainty.

08:03 AM

FTSE 100 falls at the open

The FTSE 100 has lost ground at the open as markets digest Putin's latest gas cuts and the mood remains nervous ahead of the announcement of the new prime minister later today.

The blue-chip index fell 0.7pc to 7,232 points.

07:52 AM

Euro sinks to 20-year low against dollar

In a further sign of the economic impact of Putin's gas cuts, the euro has tumbled to a 20-year low against the dollar.

The euro fell 0.7pc to $0.9884 in early trading. That's its first fall below $0.99 in two decades and its lowest since December 2002.

The common currency has continued to weaken since the start of the year as the energy crisis threatens to push the bloc into recession.

But the latest fall comes after Russia said the Nord Stream gas pipeline to Europe will remain shut indefinitely.

07:46 AM

Europe races to stave off energy crisis

Europe is racing to stave off an energy crisis this winter that's threatening to turn into an economic and financial crisis too.

Putin's decision to halt gas supplies through the Nord Stream pipeline has left the bloc rushing to put emergency measures in place.

Countries are now working out how to curb demand dramatically and also prevent wild market swings that could spark wider market disruption.

Sweden and Finland created emergency backstops at the weekend to help utilities struggling with collateral requirements in a bid to prevent a “Lehman” moment.

EU energy ministers are also set to discuss radical proposals to curb power prices when they hold an emergency meeting on Friday – including gas-price caps and a suspension of power derivatives trading.

The bloc has been building its gas stockpiles, with storage sites nearly 82pc full. Germany's storage is now 86pc full.

But Klaus Mueller, president of Germany's Federal Network Agency energy regulator, warned last month that even with gas storage at 95pc, there would only be enough for two-and-a-half months of demand if Russia switched off flows.

07:38 AM

Putin's Nord Stream shutdown drives up gas prices

Good morning.

We start the week with another surge in gas prices after Putin cut off supplies through the crucial Nord Stream pipeline.

The gas link was due to restart on Saturday after three days of planned maintenance. But Gazprom made a last-minute decision on Friday not to restart supplies, blaming an oil leak.

EU leaders had been bracing for such an outcome as Putin continues to use energy supplies as a weapon.

The bloc is now rushing to roll out emergency measures to prevent blackouts and rationing this winter as the energy crisis threatens to push the region into recession.

5 things to start your day

1) Cut red tape on fracking to secure energy security, Liz Truss urged - She is expected to lift the ban on drilling 'within days' of becoming prime minister

2) Truss confirms belief in Bank of England independence - The Foreign Secretary says it would be "completely wrong" for her to dictate the path of interest rates

3) Virgin Money staff to display pronouns on name badges - It follows moves by other banks NatWest, HSBC and Halifax

4) Matalan searches for a buyer as brutal high street conditions take their toll - The founding family has hoisted a "for sale" sign over the discount retail chain, as it grapples with the bruising conditions on the high street.

5) Britain’s pubs confront a bleak winter as energy costs spiral - For many pub landlords, there is little they can do to try to keep their heads above water

What happened overnight

Asian shares slipped this morning while the euro took a fresh spill after Russia shut a major gas pipeline to Europe.

Markets face more uncertainty from US-China tension – the Biden administration is considering moves to curb US investment in Chinese technology firms and will allow Trump-era merchandise import tariffs to continue while the levies are reviewed.

News of more coronavirus lockdowns in China added to the jittery mood, with blue chips down 0.6pc. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.1pc, and Japan's Nikkei was off 0.3pc.

Coming up

Corporate: Dechra Pharmaceuticals (full-year results)

Economics: Composite PMI (UK, EU), services PMI (UK, EU, China), retail sales (UK, EU)

