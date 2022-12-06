Gas prices surge as cold snap hits Europe

People use sticks to walk on the snow in Vijlen, The Netherlands - MARCEL VAN HOORN/ANP/AFP via Getty Images

European natural gas prices rose as plummeting temperatures across the region boost demand and test fragile energy systems.

Benchmark futures increased as much as 4.3pc, with temperatures expected to plummet below freezing from Britain to the Nordics this week, boosting energy demand and testing the region's ability to withstand a cold winter.

A chilly Arctic maritime airmass is likely to drive temperatures to as low as -10 Celsius by the end of the week in the UK, potentially with some snow and wintry showers in the south, the Met Office said Monday.

It also issued a yellow weather warning for snow on Wednesday in northern Scotland, with some roads and railways likely to be affected.

Below average temperatures are also expected in continental Europe, with Stockholm at 7.5 Celsius below normal on Thursday, according to Maxar Technologies.

The first cold spell of the season will put pressure of the region's fragile energy systems as households crank up the heating.

Gas storage sites across Europe that were filled to the brim following a milder-than-normal autumn could be depleted by a prolonged bout of chill.

08:08 AM

Merger could mean 'higher prices for NHS', warns watchdog

The competition watchdog has warned that a merger of two hearing implant firms "could lead to higher prices for the NHS".

The Competition and Market Authority said Cochlear's proposed purchase of Oticon Medical, the hearing division of Danish firm Demant, could also reduce quality and slow innovation for patients in the UK.

Australia-based Cochlear agreed the deal to buy Oticon in April for 850 million Danish krona (£98 million).

08:04 AM

UK markets mixed at open

London's blue-chip index started the day positively amid expectations China will press ahead with easing its stringent pandemic restrictions, relieving pressures on trade, manufacturing and consumer spending.

The FTSE 100 opened up 0.1pc at 7,563.88 while the mid-cap FTSE 250 was down 0.5pc to 19,273.80.

07:56 AM

German factory orders Rise amid hopes of milder recession

The production line at the Porsche factory in Stuttgart, Germany - Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg

German factory orders rose in October, a sign of hope for manufacturers in Europe's largest economy as they struggle with inflation and elevated energy costs due to Russia's war in Ukraine.

Demand increased 0.8pc from the previous month. The gain was due to large-scale orders, without which there would have been a 1.2pc decrease, the statistics office said today.

Fears of a deep winter slump have been tempered in part by warm autumn weather that allowed Germany to fill gas-storage facilities and lower the risk of disruptive shortages.

07:48 AM

UK 'sleepwalking' into food supply crisis, warns NFU

Farm in Chipping Campden, Gloucestershire - AndyRoland/iStockphoto

The UK is "sleepwalking" into a food supply crisis, the country's union for farmers and growers has warned.

Ahead of an emergency press conference today, the National Farmers Union (NFU) has said the Government needs to step in to help crop growers, cattle rearers and other food producers under severe strain from soaring fuel, fertiliser and feed costs.

Union president Minette Batters said egg shortages "could just be the start" as multiple farming sectors were impacted.

Ms Batters told the BBC:

Shoppers up and down the country have for decades had a guaranteed supply of high-quality affordable food produced to some of the highest animal welfare, environmental and food safety standards in the world. But British food is under threat... at a time when global volatility is threatening the stability of the world's food production, food security and energy security. I fear the country is sleepwalking into further food supply crises, with the future of British fruit and vegetable supplies in trouble.

07:44 AM

Good morning

Natural gas prices have surged in Europe as the continent prepares for a cold snap.

Benchmark futures increased as much as 4.3pc, with temperatures expected to plummet below freezing from Britain to the Nordics this week.

The first cold spell of the season will put pressure of the region's fragile energy systems as households crank up the heating.

5 things to start your day

1) More rail strikes announced over Christmas - Leaders of the Rail, Maritime and Transport workers union (RMT) said on Monday that a fresh series of strikes will take place from December 24 through to December 27.

2) Vodafone urged to cut costs by major shareholder after ousting boss - Xavier Niel, founder of the French operator Iliad and owner of 2.5pc of Vodafone, said that change at the top would not be enough to deliver a turnaround.

3) More than 200,000 workforce dropouts report long Covid - The Office for National Statistics said this could partially explain why Britain’s labour force has shrunk so much since the pandemic began.

4) B&Q eyes rollout of dozens of convenience stores across UK - The DIY and home improvement retail giant has been trialling smaller high street stores since 2020, but now plans to launch two stores in London’s Palmers Green and Camden districts

5) Thames Water made £2m of profit a day during summer hosepipe ban - The company posted profits of £398m for the six months to September, despite a surge in leaks and a drought that forced it to introduce restrictions on consumers.

What happened overnight

Asian stocks logged their sharpest declines in two weeks but the dollar held on to gains following strong US data that again suggested the Federal Reserve might stick longer with aggressive interest rate increases.

While investors stayed hopeful of China's economy improving with the easing of the country's zero-Covid policy, analysts said markets had already priced in a lot of the upbeat news.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan declined 1.4pc, the biggest fall since Nov 21, after climbing to a three-month high in the previous session. The benchmark has gained 20pc from October lows on persistent chatter about China easing pandemic measures.

Stocks in Korea fell 1pc, Taiwan slumped by 1.6pc, and Hong Kong shed 1.1pc. Chinese stocks extended their recovery, with the broader index gaining 0.6pc, while Japan was up 0.3pc.

Havard Chi, head of research at hedge fund Quarz Capital Asia, said: "The black swan in the room is the risk of the Fed being too late again, but this time in cutting rates."