As gas prices surge, Michigan sheriff asks deputies to manage some dispatch calls by phone

With average gas prices at well over $5 a gallon, at least one Michigan police force says it is about to go over its fuel budget and is now asking officers to handle "whatever calls are acceptable" by phone.

Isabella County Sheriff’s Department announced this week that it is "feeling the pain at the pump," and has "exhausted what funds were budgeted" for gasoline with "several months to go before the budget reset."

The county, in the heart of central lower Michigan, is not alone.

Local governments are experiencing the same pain as commuters and trying to make adjustments, Dan Gilmartin, the CEO Michigan Municipal League, said Wednesday. He added that the problem is likely to get even worse.

"They're scrambling," Gilmartin said of Michigan's local governments.

Moreover, he predicted, even more pain is likely as the cost of gas affects the cost of road construction and infrastructure upgrades. Bids out long overdue projects that have recently received federal funding are coming back a lot higher than initially expected.

"It's affecting them in the short term," Gilmartin said of the high cost of gas on local governments. "But in the longer term it is going to affect them even more. And it could be significant in some places, especially with all the infrastructure work being done."

Running out of gas

News reports nationwide indicate that record-setting gas prices are putting a strain on both consumers and police and other agencies.

The Washington Post reported surging gas prices is leaving drivers stranded.

The run-up "has motorists testing the limits of their fuel gauges," the Post said, pointing as proof, to stories of folks running out of gas and an and increase in AAA out-of-gas calls.

The auto club, the Post reported, took 50,787 out-of-gas calls in April, a 32 percent jump from the same month last year, and more than 200,000 drivers have been similarly stranded this year.

And nowhere, according to AAA, has the recent surge been more acute than Michigan.

Gas prices keep climbing in June. A gas station in Ferndale shows regular gas at $5.29 a gallon for those paying by cash; and $5.39 a gallon for those using a credit card to pay.

AAA, which tracks prices at more than 85,000 stations nationwide, said Michigan had the highest average weekly gas price surge of all states.

Average as prices in the state have been going up weekly — and even daily. They were $5.21 a gallon on Tuesday, up from 5.17 the day before and $4.70 just a week ago. A year ago, gas prices were $3.01 a gallon, a whopping 73% increase.

The high prices are putting Isabella County Sheriff Michael Main in a tough spot.

Isabella County includes the City of Mt. Pleasant, Central Michigan University, and the Isabella Indian Reservation, which houses the Saginaw Chippewa Indian tribal government.

County Administrator Nicole Frost confirmed Wednesday that 96% of the sheriff's department's fuel budget has already been spent — and there's still has 3½ months of the fiscal year to go.

'Do we need to meet?'

As a result, Main said he instructed his deputies to manage whatever calls they could — which he identified as "non-in-progress calls, non-life-threatening calls, and calls that do not require evidence collection or documentation" — by phone.

To reassure concerned Isabella County residents he also said that deputies "will continue to provide patrols to all areas of the county" and "will respond to those calls that need to be managed in person."

"Any call that is in progress with active suspects will involve a response by the deputies," Main added. "I want to assure the community that safety is our primary goal, and we will continue to respond to those types of calls."

Still, Frost said, the Main's comments on Facebook sparked some worry among some of the county's commissioners.

"There's been a lot of communication on this issue," she explained. "I've already been approached by commissioners who are concerned to the level of: 'Do we need to meet about a budget before the next regularly scheduled meeting?' "

The short answer, she told the Free Press, is no.

The commission can help solve the problem by moving money in the budget around, and can make budget amendments up until the end of September, the end of the county's fiscal year.

Making hard choices

Still, Frost predicted, it's also unlikely that gas prices will come down.

Some analysts have forecasted that gas prices could go reach $6 a gallon — or more — nationally by the end of summer.

And, Frost pointed out, other municipalities are, or will be, facing similar problems, but doesn't seem to have risen to the level of a crisis — yet.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has attempted to answer some consumer questions under prices under the headline "Increased Gas Prices? Again?"

She focused mostly on gouging and price fixing, saying that many factors affect the cost of gasoline, including the "cost of crude oil, refinery processing, transportation, distribution, marketing, operating expenses, retail station operations, and taxes."

And news outlets nationally have report police agencies have looked to rely more on fuel efficient vehicles, and bike and foot patrols and temporarily moving money budgeted for other things, such as training, to fuel.

This also isn't the the first time that raising gas prices have forced government agencies to make adjustments.

In 2008, Michigan — and other states — faced a similar problem.

Police in Sacramento, California, idled more than a third of their squad cars as a result of high gas prices, and Washington State's then-governor ordered agencies to reduce gas consumption.

And back then, Frost said, the housing crash depressed property revenues.

The consequences were, she said, that public officials had to make some tough choices — as they may eventually have to, again — about which government services will get funded and which won't.

