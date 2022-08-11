Gas prices in Texas are going down. Here's where they are today.

Karim Noorani USA TODAY NETWORK
·1 min read

State gas prices fell for the eighth consecutive week and reached an average of $3.50 per gallon of regular fuel on Monday, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

The average fuel price in Texas has fallen about 67 cents since last month. According to the EIA, gas prices across the state in the last year have ranged between $2.73 on Aug. 30, 2021, and $4.64 on June 13, 2022.

More:As gas prices surge, Wichita Falls venues provide summer fun without the travel expense

A year ago, the average gas price in Texas was $2.80 per gallon, representing a 25% annual increase.

The average gas price in the United States last week was $4.04, making prices in Texas about 13.4% lower than the nation's average. The average national gas price has fallen for the eighth consecutive week.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Gas prices in Texas are going down. Here's where they are today.

Recommended Stories

  • Strikes at Ukraine nuclear plant prompt UN chief to call for demilitarised zone

    KYIV/NEW YORK (Reuters) -Russia and Ukraine accused each other on Thursday of shelling Europe's biggest nuclear power plant as the U.N. chief proposed a demilitarised zone at the site amid fears of a catastrophe. Ukraine's Energoatom agency said the Zaporizhzhia complex was struck five times on Thursday, including near where radioactive materials are stored. Russian-appointed officials said Ukraine shelled the plant twice, disrupting a shift changeover, Russia's TASS news agency said.

  • Rhine River Closure Puts 400,000 Barrels a Day of Oil Trade at Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- A closure of the Rhine River could disrupt the daily trade of hundreds of thousands of barrels of oil products, piling yet more pressure on Europe’s energy-supply chain.Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsMedia Tallies Show Extremely Tight Presidency Race: Kenya UpdateThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last Ye

  • Oil prices have tumbled almost 30% in 2 months. Here's why, and what could happen next.

    The three Rs explain why oil prices have fallen from their June highs: Recession worries, Russian resilience, and retreating demand.

  • No path out of economic oblivion for Russia, Yale University scientists believe

    There is no path out of economic oblivion for Russia as long as the allied countries remain unified in maintaining and increasing sanctions pressure against Russia, five Yale University scientists said in an August 2022 study.

  • Russia now controls at least $12.4 trillion worth of Ukraine's energy, metal and mineral deposits, report says

    Moscow controls 63% of Ukraine's coal, 11% of its oil, 20% of its natural gas, and 42% of its metals, according to the Washington Post and SecDev.

  • Oil output halted at 7 U.S. Gulf platforms on pipeline outage

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -U.S. offshore oil producers Shell, Chevron and Equinor on Thursday halted operations at facilities pumping hundreds of thousands of barrels of oil per day, citing an onshore pipeline leak that a port official said should take about a day to fix. The shut-ins could halt about 600,000 barrels per day of oil production, a person familiar with offshore operations said. A flange connecting two pipelines onshore in Louisiana failed and caused about two barrels of oil to spill onto the ground, said Chett Chiasson, executive director of Greater Lafourche Port Commission.

  • Oil bounces, ending higher after drop in U.S. gasoline inventories

    Oil futures end higher Wednesday, lifted after data shows a bigger-than-expected drop in U.S. gasoline inventories and a jump in refinery utilization.

  • See gas prices in each Florida county on this interactive map. Will the trend continue?

    Gas prices in Florida hit the lowest price seen in months this week, according to industry analysts.

  • Oil and gas industry attacks New Mexico's air pollution controls as feds step in

    The rules were part of the State of New Mexico's broader agenda to crack down on climate change impacts from the fossil fuel industry.

  • Ukraine resumes Russian oil flows to Hungary, Slovakia as bills settle

    Naftogaz's JSC Ukrtransnafta pipeline operator said it resumed operations upon receiving payment from Hungarian oil company MOL on Wednesday evening. Ukraine had halted Russian oil shipments via Druzhba on Aug. 4 after Western sanctions prevented it from receiving transit fees from Moscow.

  • Oil rises on renewed gasoline demand, weak dollar

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Wednesday, rebounding from losses early in the session, helped by encouraging figures on U.S. gasoline demand and as lower-than-expected U.S. inflation data drove investors into riskier assets. Brent crude futures settled up $1.09, or 1.1%, to $97.40 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained $1.43, or 1.6%, to $91.93. U.S. crude oil stocks rose by 5.5 million barrels in the most recent week, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said, more than the expected increase of 73,000 barrels.

  • Hungarian Refiner Pays Russia’s Transit Fee to Restart Oil Flows

    (Bloomberg) -- Hungary’s biggest refiner said it has paid Russia’s transit fee to Ukraine to resolve a dispute that has led to a halt in oil flows to central Europe.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on FedUK Plans for Blackouts in January in Emergency Energy PlanRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Against UkraineDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by Shrew

  • New York Gasoline Supply at Risk as Stockpiles Hit Decade Low

    (Bloomberg) -- The wholesale cost of gasoline in New York surged more than 40% against futures after regional supplies sank to the lowest level in a decade, raising the risk of shortages. Gasoline stockpiles in the central East Coast region are at the lowest absolute level since November 2012, according to Energy Information Administration data. Seasonally, supplies are near an all-time low in records going back to 1993. The premium for New York gasoline on the spot market -- where wholesale pri

  • The UK is the latest country to ready for blackouts and power shortages this winter, as Europe's energy crisis intensifies, according to a report

    Cold weather could combine with gas shortages as Europe's energy crisis intensifies - and the UK government is preparing for organized power cuts.

  • Marathon (MRO) Beats on Q2 Earnings, Backs Shareholder Returns

    Marathon Oil (MRO) spent $375 million in capital and exploratory expenditures during the quarter and raked in a record $1.2 billion in adjusted free cash flow.

  • Global physical oil market weakens as recession jitters mount

    Physical oil prices around the world have begun to sag alongside futures, reflecting less alarm over Russian-led supply disruptions along with heightened worries about a possible global economic slowdown. Lower-than-usual U.S. gasoline demand during peak summer driving season and contracting factory activity in China indicate that high prices cut consumption in the world's top oil consumers, analysts and traders said. The market for prompt oil supplies has slowed, traders told Reuters, with offers slumping for West African, North Sea, Mediterranean and Middle East crudes.

  • Big Oil Sees Upside of Climate Bill As Small Drillers Brace for New Fees, Taxes

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil and gas executives from Exxon Mobil Corp. to Occidental Petroleum Corp. have been quick to applaud parts of the $437 billion climate, tax and health-care legislation that Congress is poised to pass this week. Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on FedRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Against U

  • Are Gas Stations Really Inflating Prices For Profit?

    Despite what politicians may say, the idea that price gouging at the pump is happening is completely unfounded and flies in the face of economics

  • OPEC Cuts Oil-Demand Forecasts as Economic Growth Slows

    The cartel’s revisions, which come as oil prices have eased significantly from the highs they hit in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, suggest it sees little need to increase output.

  • U.S. gasoline prices fall below $4 for first time since March

    The average price of U.S. retail gasoline fell below $4 per gallon on Thursday for the first time in months, giving some relief to drivers in the world's largest consumer of the fuel. The national average price for regular unleaded gas fell to $3.990 a gallon on Thursday, according to the American Automobile Association. Gasoline prices peaked at a record $5.02 in June, pinching wallets and causing drivers to buy less fuel in July than they did during the pandemic in July 2020.