Gas prices tick up after 98 days of declines. Here's where gas is cheapest and most expensive

0
Marina Pitofsky, USA TODAY
·2 min read

After 98 days of gasoline prices dropping in the United States, the average cost for a gallon of gas increased on Wednesday – but by less than one cent.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gas was $3.681 on Wednesday, according to AAA. That’s up from $3.674 on Tuesday, but still below the average a week ago of $3.703 and the average a month ago of $3.904.

However, the average price of a gallon of gas on Wednesday is up from the $3.192 average from a year ago.

The 14-week decline in prices was the longest streak the nation has seen since 2015, according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

Gasoline prices peaked at over $5 in June, as Americans have grappled with higher prices at the gas pump, grocery store and elsewhere amid historically high inflation levels this year.

And though gas prices have been falling for months, experts have warned that the prices could rise again. De Haan previously told USA TODAY that a range of factors could push prices higher this year, from economic data indicating that the U.S. isn’t going to tip into a recession to a hurricane season hitting hard. Gas prices are also closely tied to global oil prices.

What it means for you: Fed hikes interest rate 0.75 percentage point to tame inflation

Child labor law violation: Chipotle to pay New Jersey $7.75 million in settlement

The average price for a gallon of regular gas also varies widely across the country – in California on Wednesday the average cost was approximately $5.49, compared to Mississippi at approximately $3.09. As the 98-day streak of gas prices dropping comes to an end, here’s a look at where gas prices are the most expensive – and cheapest – in the U.S.

States with the most expensive average gas prices

  • California - $5.493

  • Hawaii - $5.268

  • Nevada - $4.951

  • Oregon - $4.651

  • Alaska - $4.640

States with the least expensive average gas prices

  • Mississippi - $3.094

  • Louisiana - $3.135

  • Georgia - $3.156

  • Texas - $3.160

  • Tennessee - $3.208

Contributing: Jordan Mendoza, Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Gas prices in California, Hawaii 2022: Gasoline prices end 98-day drop

