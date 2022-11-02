Gas prices ‘to tumble 30pc’ as winter supply fears ease - live updates

James Warrington
·4 min read
Europe gas crisis prices Goldman Sachs energy winter blackouts - AP Photo, File
Natural gas prices will slump 30pc in the coming months as mild weather and a rush of supplies help to ease fears about a winter crisis, according to Goldman Sachs.

The Wall Street bank said it expects benchmark European prices to fall to €85 per megawatt-hour in the first quarter of 2023, down from current levels of around €120.

It comes as unseasonably warm weather delays the heating season, while a glut of liquefied natural gas shipments to Europe has allowed nations to refill storage sites.

This has helped to soothe concerns about shortages and blackouts this winter, with prices tumbling from a peak of €340 hit in August.

A further fall in wholesale prices would also help to bring down energy bills, offering relief to squeezed households and businesses.

However, Goldman warned prices would start to pick up again next summer as countries try to refill storage sites again for the winter. It forecast that the benchmark will jump to just under €250 by the end of July.

07:47 AM

Food prices surging at fastest rate on record

Food prices climbed at their fastest rate on record last month as shoppers were stung by the energy crisis and the war in Ukraine.

Tim Wallace has the details:

Fresh food cost 13.3pc more last month than it did in October 2021, according to the shop price index compiled by the British Retail Consortium (BRC), marking the steepest increase since the organisation started collecting the monthly data in 2005.

The price of tinned goods and other food stored at room temperature rose by 9.4pc, meaning the price of goods on shop shelves climbed by 11.6pc overall.

Global food prices have risen sharply this year after Russia’s invasion of grain-exporter Ukraine.

Surging energy costs have affected food producers, supermarkets and their transport networks, while a labour shortage has also added to retailers’ costs by pushing up wages.

Read Tim's full story here

07:40 AM

GSK lifts guidance on strong vaccine sales

GSK has raised its outlook for the full year thanks to strong demand for its shingles vaccine and new drug launches.

The pharmaceutical giant, which recently spun off drug brand Haleon, said it now expects annual sales growth of between 8pc and 10pc, with a rise in underlying earnings of between 15pc and 17pc

But the guidance strips out Covid-19 solution sales, which GSK expects to be "substantially lower" going forward.

The upgrade comes after GSK posted an 18pc rise in sales to £7.8bn over the third quarter, up 9pc on a constant currency basis, which helped underlying earnings rise 18pc to £2.6bn.

Emma Walmsley, chief executive of GSK, said: "We are again raising our full-year guidance and expect good momentum in 2023."

07:30 AM

Good morning

Gas prices will tumble 30pc in the coming months as fears of a winter energy crisis begin to subside.

That's according to Goldman Sachs, which predicted that the European benchmark will fall to €85 a megawatt-hour from its current level of €120.

It put the decline down to unseasonably warm weather, which has helped to delay demand for heating, as well as a rush in liquefied natural gas shipments to Europe. These have allowed countries to refill storage sites ahead of winter.

However, the situation looks likely to deteriorate again next summer, with prices surging to almost €250 by the end of July.

5 things to start your day

1) Bosses haul staff back to the office as remote working boom peaks Employers cut back flexible job offers as economic downturn looms, survey shows

2) Crispin Odey closes hedge fund after mini-Budget bets against the pound pay off - Brexit-backing hedge fund chief bars new clients from investing following surge in assets

3) Fax machines to finally disappear under proposed Ofcom rule changes - BT will no longer be legally required to provide connections

4) Author pay fears could close the chapter on the book world’s biggest merger - The king of Europe’s largest media group's crown is starting to slip

5) Former Aston Martin boss poised to buy Blyth gigafactory site if battery champion goes bust - Andy Palmer ready to consider Northumberland plant as Britishvolt struggles for survival

What happened overnight

Asian shares wobbled in cautious trading on Wednesday, while the dollar sagged slightly as investors braced for the US Federal Reserve's policy outcome later in the global day.

The Hang Seng Index dropped 0.43pc to 15,389.55, the Shanghai Composite Index edged down 0.29pc to 2,960.65 and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.21pc to 1,938.19.

Tokyo stocks also opened lower, with the benchmark Nikkei 225 index down 0.36pc at 27,580.26 in early trade, while the broader Topix index shed 0.06pc at 1,937.39.

Read the latest updates below.

    Workers who assemble Apple Inc.’s newest iPhone walked away from a factory in central China following virus outbreaks and complaints of unsafe working conditions, highlighting the clash between the disease’s enduring risks and efforts to restore the global flow of goods. Employees started leaving the Foxconn factory in Zhengzhou after some fell ill in mid-October and received no treatment, according to an employee who asked not to be identified by name. “There are still people getting infected at the assembly lines, and they are still worried about going to work,” the employee said Monday by phone from Zhengzhou.