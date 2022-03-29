Gas prices: 'We could see $5 a gallon' as Russia-Ukraine war drags on, strategist says

Ines Ferré
·Markets Reporter
·2 min read

Expect to see the average cost of gasoline hit $5 per gallon by the peak driving season if the Russia-Ukraine conflict isn't resolved soon, says one strategist.

"If the situation in Russia/Ukraine remains like this, oil prices are going to remain probably [at] $100+," Prosper Trading Academy CEO Scott Bauer told Yahoo Finance Live.

"We're coming up to the busiest demand—the peak—coming up to summer time," he added. "If the tensions stay like this, I think you're going to see $5 a gallon easily in peak demand by Memorial Day."

The average cost of gasoline in the US is currently $4.25, according to AAA. States like California have already seen prices top $6.

On Monday West Texas Intermediate (BZ=F) and Brent International (CL=F) prices fell roughly 7% amid concerns of demand destruction after China imposed lockdowns in Shanghai. China is the largest importer of crude.

"In the short run, it does put a ding in the amount that China is going to export," said Bauer. "But I think it is very, very short sighted, for people to think this is going to last a very long time, or really impact the oil market further than maybe 30 or 60 days down the road," said Bauer.

"I'm not saying oil can't go down lower here, especially if we get some positive news coming out of Russia/Ukraine," he added. "But in terms of just the lockdowns, I think this selloff is a bit overdone."

"To me, it's not what happens in China, it's really all centered around what is happening in Russia/Ukraine," he added.

Oil prices were on the rise prior to the start of the Russia-Ukraine war in late February. The invasion sent crude prices above $100/barrel amid Western sanctions against Moscow and what analysts call a "de facto ban" on Russian crude.

Ines is a markets reporter covering stocks. Follow her on Twitter at @ines_ferre

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Flipboard, and LinkedIn

Recommended Stories

  • 5 things to know about new Eagles’ LB Kyzir White

    Here are 5 things to know about #Philadelphia #Eagles new linebacker #KyzirWhite #NFL free agency #NFLDraft2022

  • Chef Evan Funke Designed the Menu for Vanity Fair 's Oscar Party—And, Yes, There Was Lasagna!

    The chef behind Italian hotspots Felix and Mother Wolf in L.A. prepared the food for Vanity Fair's viewing dinner and star-studded after-party

  • ECB's Holzmann wants key rate at zero by year end - BZ

    The European Central Bank should raise its key interest rate to zero by year-end or it will risk having to raise it even more abruptly next year to bring down inflation, ECB policymaker Robert Holzmann said in an interview published on Tuesday. The Austrian governor was the first to explicitly back market expectations for the ECB to raise its deposit rate by 50 basis points by its December meeting in the face of prices growing at a record pace in the euro area. "An increase to the deposit rate to zero by the end of the year would be important for monetary policy because it increases optionality," Holzmann, the most hawkish member of the ECB's Governing Council, told Germany newspaper Boersen-Zeitung.

  • Investing Through the Renewable Energy Transition

    Increasing demand and significant cost reductions have changed the clean energy landscape. Learn how decarbonization efforts may present opportunities for investors.

  • Kremlin official says Russia will only use nuclear arms if its existence is threatened

    Russia would only use nuclear weapons if there's a "threat for existence" to the country and not due to the war with Ukraine, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with PBS Monday.Driving the news: There have been concerns about Russian forces using nuclear arms since Russian President Vladimir Putin put the country's nuclear deterrence force on alert last month after launching the invasion.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscr

  • How Skyrocketing Gas Prices Affect the Real Estate Market

    Inflation's impact on energy costs was already being felt before the Russia-Ukraine conflict, but now new sanctions restricting the exportation of fuel are exacerbating the problem and causing gas prices to soar. While it may not seem like real estate and rising gas prices go hand in hand, they are far more related than you may think. Gasoline prices are one of the cases where consumers can see the immediate impacts of cost increases.

  • What to Expect Ahead of BlackBerry's (BB) Q4 Earnings Release

    BlackBerry's (BB) revenues in fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 are likely to have benefited from its investments in product development and go-to-market strategy.

  • Many are missing out on COVID-19 funeral cost reimbursement

    The government has reimbursed over $2 billion in funeral aid — averaging out to $6,500 — to over 300,000 people

  • Analyst: Shanghai lockdown driving down oil prices will be 'very, very short-lived'

    Prosper Trading Academy CEO Scott Bauer sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to discuss declining price action around crude oil as China experiences COVID lockdowns, additional pressures on the energy market from the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and American gas prices ahead of the summer driving season.

  • See Maria Menounos' Oscars Gown That Is Causing A Lot of Commotion on Social Media

    Just three weeks ago, actress, host and author Maria Menounos asked the Live! With Kelly and Ryan audience for feedback on three potential gowns for the Academy Awards. See her look here.

  • Home price growth picks up again in 2022

    Standard & Poor’s said Tuesday that its S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller national home price index posted a 19.2% annual gain in January, 18.9% from December. The annual growth rate remains elevated — the fourth highest reading in 35 years.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks rise amid reports of progress on Russia-Ukraine ceasefire talks

    Wall Street’s main benchmarks pushed higher Tuesday, extending gains from the previous session amid reports Russia promised at peace talks in Istanbul to scale down its military operations around Kyiv and northern Ukraine.

  • Saudis May Hike Oil Price to Record as War Reroutes Flows

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia, the largest oil exporter, will likely boost pricing of its main crude variety to a record as the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine reverberates through markets more than a month after the assault.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksRoman Abramovich ‘Suffered Symptoms of Suspected Poisoning’ After Ukraine TalksLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosVanguard Stumbles In Pivot From Cult of Jack Bo

  • Southwest Airlines brings baggage to the Supreme Court

    At issue is a decades-long dispute over the meaning of a clause in the FAA. Lawyers for the Dallas-based airline go before the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday to assert that its baggage loaders and supervisors can be required to undergo arbitration when they file employment complaints.

  • Amazon Supposedly Asked Job Applicants to Solve This “Hanging Cable” Problem

    Amazon supposedly asks job applicants to solve this "hanging cable" problem. Here's what it looks like—and how to solve it.

  • China's Big Tech firms are sending congratulation notes for 'graduating' to employees they're laying off

    "Happy graduation!" reads one note, adding: "Thank you for the companionship!"

  • Hundreds laid off at McKesson facility as Covid vaccine demand wanes

    Hundreds of workers at a McKesson Corp. facility in Shepherdsville are being laid off due to decreased demand for Covid-19 vaccines. In a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification filing, Elite Staffing Inc., a temporary staffing agency that staffs workers to the facility, stated that 225 employees would be impacted by the reduction. In a statement to Business First, a spokesperson for McKesson said in addition to the workforce changes due to less demand for Covid-19, it was also adjusting its working shifts.

  • Two new plaintiffs will join the Brian Flores lawsuit on April 8

    On February 1, former Dolphins coach Brian Flores sent the NFL reeling with an unprecedented lawsuit alleging racial bias in the hiring, compensation, and retention of Black head coaches. On April 8, two more coaches will give even more fuel to the landmark litigation. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, two more plaintiffs [more]

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. Will we have enough to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • Jaw-Dropping Stats About the State of Retirement in America

    Many Americans spend their lives working hard and dreaming of the day they can finally retire. But planning for retirement requires more than dreaming -- it means being strategic and focused on saving...