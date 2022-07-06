Gas Prices the Year You Were Born

MCCAIG / iStock.com

The national average price for a gallon of gasoline is a little more than $4.95, according to AAA. The pump pain is more or less acute depending on your region, but overall, everywhere in the U.S. has been hit hard by inflated gas prices.

Retirement: The Best Cities To Retire on $2,000 a Month

Social Security: 15 Worst States To Live on Just a Social Security Check

Using data from the Department of Energy, GOBankingRates mapped out a chronology of average gas prices for more than 90 years dating back to 1929, giving all but the very oldest Americans a peek at how 2022 stacks up to the year they were born. Then, the team used a calculator from the Bureau of Labor statistics to account for inflation to reveal each year's price per gallon in 2022 money.

Keep reading to learn the cost of gas the year you were born.

Everett / Shutterstock.com

1929

Price of a gallon of gas: $0.21

In 2022 dollars: $3.53

Library of Congress

1930

Price of a gallon of gas: $0.20

In 2022 dollars: $3.42

Small Business Spotlight 2022: Nominate Your Favorite Small Biz by July 25

Keith Bell / Shutterstock.com

1931

Price of a gallon of gas: $0.17

In 2022 dollars: $3.24

Ninafotoart / Shutterstock.com

1932

Price of a gallon of gas: $0.18

In 2022 dollars: $3.81

Underwood Archives/REX

1933

Price of a gallon of gas: $0.18

In 2022 dollars: $4.07

Sicnag / Wikimedia Commons

1934

Price of a gallon of gas: $0.19

In 2022 dollars: $4.08

Library of Congress / Wikimedia Commons

1935

Price of a gallon of gas: $0.19

In 2022 dollars: $3.99

US Department of Agriculture / Wikimedia Commons

1936

Price of a gallon of gas: $0.19

In 2022 dollars: $3.96

Library of Congress; The Crowley / iStock.com

1937

Price of a gallon of gas: $0.20

In 2022 dollars: $3.99

General Electric / Wikimedia Commons

1938

Price of a gallon of gas: $0.20

In 2022 dollars: $4.08

1939_shutterstock_104499254.jpg

1939

Price of a gallon of gas: $0.19

In 2022 dollars: $3.96

1940_shutterstock_160456034.jpg

1940

Price of a gallon of gas: $0.18

In 2022 dollars: $3.67

Underwood Archives/REX

1941

Price of a gallon of gas: $0.19

In 2022 dollars: $3.72

Radoslaw Lecyk / Shutterstock.com

1942

Price of a gallon of gas: $0.20

In 2022 dollars: $3.53

AlfvanBeem / Wikimedia Commons CC0

1943

Price of a gallon of gas: $0.21

In 2022 dollars: $3.45

1944_shutterstock_311729390.jpg

1944

Price of a gallon of gas: $0.21

In 2022 dollars: $3.43

Office of Chief Signal Officer / Wikimedia Commons

1945

Price of a gallon of gas: $0.21

In 2022 dollars: $3.34

Victor/AP

1946

Price of a gallon of gas: $0.21

In 2022 dollars: $3.23

Kevin M. McCarthy / Shutterstock.com

1947

Price of a gallon of gas: $0.23

In 2022 dollars: $3.01

Story continues

Patrick Ernzen ©2018 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's

1948

Price of a gallon of gas: $0.26

In 2022 dollars: $3.10

Sicnag / Wikimedia Commons

1949

Price of a gallon of gas: $0.27

In 2022 dollars: $3.25

Greg Gjerdingen / Wikimedia Commons

1950

Price of a gallon of gas: $0.27

In 2022 dollars: $3.26

Wikimedia Commons

1951

Price of a gallon of gas: $0.27

In 2022 dollars: $3.00

Sicnag / Wikimedia Commons

1952

Price of a gallon of gas: $0.27

In 2022 dollars: $2.93

Steve Lagreca / Shutterstock.com

1953

Price of a gallon of gas: $0.29

In 2022 dollars: $3.11

Barrett-Jackson Auction Company

1954

Price of a gallon of gas: $0.29

In 2022 dollars: $3.10

Ryan Fletcher / Shutterstock.com

1955

Price of a gallon of gas: $0.29

In 2022 dollars: $3.12

Leena Robinson / Shutterstock.com

1956

Price of a gallon of gas: $0.30

In 2022 dollars: $3.17

Herranderssvensson / Wikimedia Commons

1957

Price of a gallon of gas: $0.31

In 2022 dollars: $3.17

Tim Scott ©2019 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's

1958

Price of a gallon of gas: $0.30

In 2022 dollars: $2.98

Robert Huffstutter / Flickr.com

1959

Price of a gallon of gas: $0.31

In 2022 dollars: $3.06

Jeremy / Wikimedia Commons

1960

Price of a gallon of gas: $0.31

In 2022 dollars: $3.01

Sergey Kohl / Shutterstock.com

1961

Price of a gallon of gas: $0.31

In 2022 dollars: $2.99

Patrick Ernzen ©2018 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's

1962

Price of a gallon of gas: $0.31

In 2022 dollars: $2.95

Everett / Shutterstock.com

1963

Price of a gallon of gas: $0.30

In 2022 dollars: $2.82

Rm Auctions/Solent News

1964

Price of a gallon of gas: $0.30

In 2022 dollars: $2.78

2019 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's

1965

Price of a gallon of gas: $0.31

In 2022 dollars: $2.82

Sicnag / Wikimedia Commons

1966

Price of a gallon of gas: $0.32

In 2022 dollars: $2.84

Darin Schnabel ©2013 Courtesy of RM Auctions

1967

Price of a gallon of gas: $0.33

In 2022 dollars: $2.85

Chris Keating / Wikimedia Commons

1968

Price of a gallon of gas: $0.34

In 2022 dollars: $2.82

Barrett-Jackson Auction Company

1969

Price of a gallon of gas: $0.35

In 2022 dollars: $2.75

D-VISIONS / Shutterstock.com

1970

Price of a gallon of gas: $0.36

In 2022 dollars: $2.67

Alexandre Prevot / Flickr.com

1971

Price of a gallon of gas: $0.36

In 2022 dollars: $2.55

Mick / Wikimedia Commons

1972

Price of a gallon of gas: $0.36

In 2022 dollars: $2.48

©2018 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's

1973

Price of a gallon of gas: $0.39

In 2022 dollars: $2.54

VanderWolf Images / Shutterstock.com

1974

Price of a gallon of gas: $0.53

In 2022 dollars: $3.11

Oliver Hoffmann / Shutterstock.com

1975

Price of a gallon of gas: $0.57

In 2022 dollars: $3.06

Steve Lagreca / Shutterstock.com

1976

Price of a gallon of gas: $0.59

In 2022 dollars: $2.99

Shutterstock / Shutterstock

1977

Price of a gallon of gas: $0.62

In 2022 dollars: $2.94

Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

1978

Price of a gallon of gas: $0.63

In 2022 dollars: $2.78

René / Wikimedia Commons

1979

Price of a gallon of gas: $0.86

In 2022 dollars: $3.42

Magic Car Pics / Shutterstock.com

1980

Price of a gallon of gas: $1.19

In 2022 dollars: $4.14

amophoto_au / Shutterstock.com

1981

Price of a gallon of gas: $1.31

In 2022 dollars: $4.16

Sami Sasso ©2019 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's

1982

Price of a gallon of gas: $1.22

In 2022 dollars: $3.62

Ryanandlenny / Wikimedia Commons

1983

Price of a gallon of gas: $1.16

In 2022 dollars: $3.35

2019 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's

1984

Price of a gallon of gas: $1.13

In 2022 dollars: $3.13

Drew Shipley ©2018 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's

1985

Price of a gallon of gas: $1.12

In 2022 dollars: $2.99

Mr.choppers / Wikimedia Commons

1986

Price of a gallon of gas: $0.86

In 2022 dollars: $2.26

allanw / Shutterstock.com

1987

Price of a gallon of gas: $0.90

In 2022 dollars: $2.28

Remi Dargegen ©2016 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's

1988

Price of a gallon of gas: $0.90

In 2022 dollars: $2.19

Malachi Jacobs / Shutterstock.com

1989

Price of a gallon of gas: $1.00

In 2022 dollars: $2.32

OSX / Wikimedia Commons

1990

Price of a gallon of gas: $1.15

In 2022 dollars: $2.55

Charles01 / Wikimedia Commons

1991

Price of a gallon of gas: $1.14

In 2022 dollars: $2.41

Myke2020 / Wikimedia Commons

1992

Price of a gallon of gas: $1.13

In 2022 dollars: $2.32

Tim Scott ©2017 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's

1993

Price of a gallon of gas: $1.11

In 2022 dollars: $2.21

Wikimedia Commons

1994

Price of a gallon of gas: $1.11

In 2022 dollars: $2.16

Remi Dargegen ©2016 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's

1995

Price of a gallon of gas: $1.15

In 2022 dollars: $2.17

2018 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's

1996

Price of a gallon of gas: $1.23

In 2022 dollars: $2.26

Vauxford / Wikimedia Comons

1997

Price of a gallon of gas: $1.23

In 2022 dollars: $2.21

Angel DiBilio / Shutterstock.com

1998

Price of a gallon of gas: $1.06

In 2022 dollars: $1.87

Alexandre Prevot / Wikimedia Commons

1999

Price of a gallon of gas: $1.17

In 2022 dollars: $2.02

IFCAR / Wikimedia Commons

2000

Price of a gallon of gas: $1.51

In 2022 dollars: $2.52

Vauxford / Wikimedia Commons

2001

Price of a gallon of gas: $1.46

In 2022 dollars: $2.36

John_Silver / Shutterstock.com

2002

Price of a gallon of gas: $1.36

In 2022 dollars: $2.17

David Bush ©2020 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's

2003

Price of a gallon of gas: $1.59

In 2022 dollars: $2.49

Brian Snelson / Wikimedia Commons

2004

Price of a gallon of gas: $1.88

In 2022 dollars: $2.85

2019 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's

2005

Price of a gallon of gas: $2.30

In 2022 dollars: $3.40

MissionInn.Jim / Wikimedia Commons

2006

Price of a gallon of gas: $2.59

In 2022 dollars: $3.67

Bull-Doser / Wikimedia Commons

2007

Price of a gallon of gas: $2.80

In 2022 dollars: $3.86

Riley / Wikimedia Commons

2008

Price of a gallon of gas: $3.27

In 2022 dollars: $4.30

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Gas Prices the Year You Were Born