Gas prices: 'We're starting to see demand destruction', says expert

Ines Ferré
·Markets Reporter
·1 min read

High gasoline prices are already impacting demand, according to one energy expert.

"Above $4 per gallon, you do see the American public change their driving habits. And we do actively see demand destruction," Regina Mayor, global head of energy at KPMG, told Yahoo Finance Live.

"I think that's one of the things that helps the overall tightness of supply, is when we see demand start to dip back down," she added.

U.S. West Texas intermediate (CL=F) and Brent (BZ=F) have seen massive price swings since the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war. Western nations imposed sanctions against Russia, a world crude exporter. The U.S. and U.K. also implemented a ban on Russian oil imports.

Gasoline's national price average currently sits at $4.24 per gallon. Mayor expects prices to stay elevated for a while as we head into the summer driving season.

"We've got summer vacations. The travel industry is anticipating that airline activity will be higher because there's a lot of pent-up demand from the pandemic. And this is when gas prices typically are higher anyway," said Mayor.

"We've got crude oil prices that are through the roof. So unfortunately, I think in the near-term, consumers are going to still be seeing very high prices at the pump," she said.

On Tuesday, WTI futures were down more than 1%, hovering above $110 per barrel. Brent crude was also slightly lower, is sitting above $114 per barrel.

Ines is a stock market reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter at @ines_ferre

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Flipboard, and LinkedIn

Recommended Stories

  • Lululemon has this big problem on its hands, analyst says

    Has Lululemon apparel gotten too expensive?

  • Moscow Exchange Bans Some Short Sales in Possible Sign of Return

    (Bloomberg) -- The Moscow Exchange banned short selling in some of Russia’s biggest companies, a move that may indicate officials are getting ready for the market to reopen. Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsXi Risks Leaving China Isolated by Backing Putin to Counter U.S.China Plane Crash Update: Wreckage Found, Airline Grounds JetsChina Eastern Boeing 737 Jet Crashes With Mo

  • Nickel Is Trading at Last on LME as Buyers Return After Squeeze

    (Bloomberg) -- Nickel volumes surged as prices traded within the London Metal Exchange’s daily limits for the first time since reopening last week, in a sign that the market is starting to stabilize after an unprecedented squeeze sent prices spiking.Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsXi Risks Leaving China Isolated by Backing Putin to Counter U.S.China Plane Crash Update: Wrec

  • The Boeing 737 Crash Isn’t Worrying the Market. How We Know.

    A China Eastern 737-800 went down Monday. Boeing shares dropped, but other aerospace stocks held up better.

  • William Byron wins wild NASCAR race at remodeled Atlanta

    William Byron had a freight train in his rearview mirror. While Byron cruised to the checkered flag for the third victory of his NASCAR Cup career, one last crash unfolded behind him Sunday in an appropriate finish to a chaotic, thrilling race at remodeled Atlanta Motor Speedway. “Pretty wild,” the 24-year-old Byron said.

  • Biden to announce new Russia sanctions while in Brussels

    President Joe Biden plans to announce new sanctions against Russia on Thursday while in Brussels for meetings with NATO and European allies, according to a top national security aide. Biden, who will take part in a special meeting of NATO and address the European Council summit, is also expected to underscore efforts to enforce the avalanche of existing sanctions already announced by the U.S. and allies. “He will join our partners in imposing further sanctions on Russia and tightening the existing sanctions to crack down on evasion and to ensure robust enforcement,” said White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan, who declined to further preview new sanctions the president will announce.

  • Upstart Stock Falls on Wedbush Downgrade. Delinquency Could Be an Issue.

    Analyst David Chiaverini lowered his price target for the consumer-lending company's stock to $75 from $110.

  • Student Loan Delinquencies Are Likely to See ‘Meaningful Rise,’ New York Fed Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal student loan borrowers are likely to experience a notable increase in delinquencies once forbearance concludes in May, a report from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York found.Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsXi Risks Leaving China Isolated by Backing Putin to Counter U.S.China Plane Crash Update: Wreckage Found, Airline Grounds JetsChina Eastern Boein

  • China’s Energy Map to 2025 Plans Massive Boost in Power Capacity

    (Bloomberg) -- China is targeting a huge increase in power capacity over the next five years as it tries to ensure energy security while staying on course to reach long-term climate goals. Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsXi Risks Leaving China Isolated by Backing Putin to Counter U.S.China Plane Crash Update: Wreckage Found, Airline Grounds JetsChina Eastern Boeing 737 Jet

  • Wheat prices soar on Ukraine fears, but U.S. growers can't cash in

    After Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent global wheat futures soaring, U.S. farmer Vance Ehmke was eager to sell his grain. Local prices shot up roughly 30% to nearly $12 a bushel, about the highest Ehmke could recall in 45 years of farming near the western Kansas town of Healy. Instead of reaping a windfall, Ehmke found a commodities market turned upside down.

  • Analysis-China Eastern crash could set back Boeing's China recovery, return of MAX

    (Reuters) -The deadly crash of a China Eastern Airlines 737-800 could set back Boeing's efforts to regain ground in the world's biggest aircraft market and deliver more than 140 737 MAX jets already constructed for Chinese customers. The 737-800 that crashed on Monday does not have the equipment that led to 737 MAX crashes more than three years ago, but that may not make a difference to Chinese passengers and a national regulator known for scrupulous safety requirements. China Eastern said the cause of the crash was under investigation.

  • Man who vanished in national forest last year is now facing murder charge, NC cops say

    The man who was missing for 8 days in the forest in 2021 is now behind bars in connection with the recent death of a Newport man.

  • Europe divided over Russian oil sanctions

    EU leaders are deadlocked over whether to hit the Russian energy sector with crippling sanctions as fury mounts over the Kremlin’s “war crimes” in Ukraine.

  • Activists protest tanker as Russian oil imports flow into US ahead of ban

    Greenpeace argues oil fuels conflict and urges Biden to invoke the defense production act to build energy independence Activists protest near oil tanker Minerva Virgo docked at Bayonne, New Jersey. Photograph: Bjoern Kils/Reuters Environmentalists have launched protests against a Russian tanker bringing oil into New York, amid a flurry of oil imports into the US before a ban on oil and gas coming from Russia comes into force. Activists from Greenpeace set out in two boats to intercept the Minerv

  • Inflation: Workers returning to the office see higher lunch costs

    Yahoo Finance's Brooke DiPalma joins the Live show to discuss higher Sweetgreen salad prices and lunch costs for workers returning to the office.

  • Bitcoin Price Breaks Out to Highest in Almost 3 Weeks

    Bitcoin's price is moving in line with major indices, but it's too early to say whether this is a sustained rally.

  • RGA Investment: “Twitter (TWTR) had an Eventful Quarter”

    RGA Investment Advisors LLC, an investment management firm, published its third-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The fund encouraged existing and prospective clients alike that despite the pains of the past decade, investments in high-quality and reasonably priced equities were well-timed and would be rewarded in the years to […]

  • How the Russia-Ukraine war may impact the U.S. dollar

    Dan McDowell, Syracuse University Associate Professor of Political Science, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how the Russia-Ukraine war may affect the U.S. dollar's dominance and how other countries like China are looking to expand their currencies.

  • How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement?

    One of the biggest worries associated with retirement planning is making sure you have enough money tucked away. While some people might aim to save $1 million or even $2 million for the future, your goal might be to save … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Two Wisconsin gas stations are suing a competitor for its low fuel prices

    Both claim the company is violating the Unfair Sales Act.