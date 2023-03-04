Gas prices in Whatcom County increase again. Where to find the best deals when filling up

Washington state’s gas prices have increased again and prices in Whatcom County have slightly increased compared to last month.

The average price of a gallon of gas increased by 10 cents in the last month in the United States and was $3.39 on Friday, March 3, according to the American Automobile Association.

Washington state’s average cost of gas per gallon is now $4.23, a 10-cent increase from February’s average of $4.13. January’s average was $3.89. Last March, gas averaged $4.10 a gallon in Washington state in 2022, according to AAA.

Washington state’s average cost of gas per gallon has increased steadily throughout 2023.

Washington state has the fourth-highest gas prices in the country after Hawaii, California and Nevada. Hawaii has the highest gas in the country, averaging $4.88 a gallon, according to AAA.

Whatcom gas prices

Whatcom County’s average cost of gas per gallon was one of the lowest in the state in January at $3.62 according to AAA data. Since then, Whatcom’s gas prices have steadily increased.

In March, Whatcom Count’s average gallon of gas was $4.23, an 8-cent increase compared to February.

Whatcom County’s southern neighbor, Skagit County, averaged 10-cents lower per gallon in March.

The Bellingham Herald also compared gas prices to Whatcom County’s northern neighbor, Vancouver, B.C., where gas prices average 184.4 Canadian dollars per liter, or $5.76 per gallon, according to the Canadian Automobile Association.

How to find the cheapest gas

To find the cheapest gas in your area, the GasBuddy app uses your phone’s location or ZIP code to report the prices of the nearest gas stations in real-time.

GasBuddy also has a list of the ten cheapest gas station prices in Whatcom County and updates prices in real time.

The cheapest gas price in Whatcom County on Friday, March. 3, was $3.65 a gallon at Midway Gas & Food at 6905 Guide Meridian Road in Lynden, according to GasBuddy. Midway Gas & Food also had the cheapest gas in Whatcom County last month, but at $3.47 a gallon.