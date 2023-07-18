Gas pump fire results in no injuries; still under investigation

Jul. 17—TRAVERSE CITY — A fire at a gas pump resulted in no injuries, but law enforcement officials say they're still searching for the culprit.

On Sunday afternoon at approximately 3:14 p.m., Grand Traverse County Dispatch received a call about a blaze at the Mutual Gas Station at the intersection of Garfield and West South Airport Road.

Sheriff's office Lt. Roy Raska said deputies are still looking for the driver of the pickup truck that allegedly started the fire, and the incident remains under investigation.

The Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office shut down eastbound traffic as Grand Traverse Metro Fire Department worked on extinguishing the flames, but by that point the driver of the truck had already fled on foot.

"Crews arrived on the scene to quickly extinguish the fire without any injuries or damage to the building," fire department officials said in a statement.

Raska said the sheriff's office could pursue criminal leaving the scene charges, as well as civil charges to pay back the damage caused by the fire.