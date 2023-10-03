Gas reported stolen and other reports

Oct. 3—Gas was reported taken from a gas barrel at 9:22 a.m. Friday at 88224 145th St. in Glenville.

Deputies received a report of an additional 100 gallons of gas taken at 9:40 a.m. Saturday.

Assault reported

Police received a report at 1:21 a.m. Friday of an assault at 819 Garfield Ave. Four people were reportedly in the garage, and one person hit the caller in the back with a baseball bat.

1 arrested for domestic assault, violation

Police arrested Travis Lee Tritle, 25, for domestic assault and domestic abuse no contact order violation at 5:24 a.m. Friday at 2102 E. Main St.

Gas drive-off reported

A gas drive-off was reported at 10:57 a.m. Friday at 1820 Margaretha Ave.

Theft by fraud reported

Police received a report at 1:46 p.m. Friday of theft by fraud at 915 Maplehill Drive.

1 cited for underage consumption

Police cited Jordan James Ramirez, 19, for underage consumption at 11:19 p.m. Friday on West College Street.

1 arrested on warrants, new charges

Police arrested Daniel Robert Otteson, 31, on Dakota County warrants and new local charges after receiving a report that he reportedly held a woman at knife point at 12:19 a.m. Saturday at 800 S. Fourth Ave.

Thefts reported

Police cited Deanna Marie Nicks, 50, for theft, at 1:46 p.m. Saturday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.

Police received a report at 3:22 p.m. Saturday of two males who were attempting to take tools at 2400 Consul St.

Police received a report at 4:27 p.m. Sunday of someone who had reportedly walked out without paying for groceries on Sept. 22 at Hy-Vee, 2708 Bridge Ave.

A theft valued at about $26 was reported at 8:13 p.m. Sunday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.

Vehicle tampered with

Police received a report of a vehicle that was tampered with at 8:31 p.m. Saturday at 1409 Academy Ave. No damage or theft was reported.

1 arrested on A&D hold

Police arrested Sebastian Joel Blomgren, 21, on an arrest and detain hold at 11:02 p.m. Saturday at 134 W. William St.

Hit-and-run crash reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 1:25 p.m. Sunday at 820 Happy Trails Lane.

Juvenile arrested for possession of stolen property

Police arrested a juvenile for possession of stolen property and an arrest and detain hold at 2:38 a.m. Monday at 1105 Madison Ave.

House fire reported

A house fire was reported at 10:49 a.m. Monday at 535 Euclid Ave. The fire reportedly originated in the kitchen.

3 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Donald Maurice McCormick, 27, on a local warrant at 2:40 p.m. Monday at 800 S. Fourth Ave.

Police arrested Adam Ly Haas, 31, on a local warrant and felony theft at 7:01 p.m. Monday at 2333 Margaretha Ave.

Jennifer Anna Santiago-Estrada, 41, reportedly turned herself in on a warrant at 7:13 p.m. Monday at 411 S. Broadway.