Gas Shortage! The U.S. Air Force’s New Tanker Doesn’t Work

The U.S. Air Force just admitted that its new aerial tanker doesn’t work. But the service still wants to keep buying the flawed refuelers while also retiring older tankers that everyone knows work just fine.

The Air Force has decided it would deploy Boeing new KC-46 tanker only in the event of a major war, the service's chief of staff Gen. David Goldfein told U.S. Transportation Command and Defense Secretary Mark Esper.

Aviation Week was the first to report the news.

The Air Force won't, however, use the KC-46 in day-to-day operations supporting training or missions over the Middle East or Afghanistan. Not until Boeing can fix problems with the twin-engine tanker's boom system.

In defending the KC-46, Goldfein is signaling that the Air Force will stick with the KC-46 despite its problems. And, pending Congressional approval, also will push forward with a controversial plan to retire early 29 KC-135 and KC-10 tankers.

The Air Force in 2011 selected the KC-46 to replace a portion of its roughly 500-strong tanker fleet. As of early 2020 the service has around 30 KC-46s at training and test bases in California, Oklahoma, New Hampshire and Kansas.

The flying branch wants to acquire as many as 179 KC-46s. Each new tanker costs $240 million, counting development costs.

