Gas up the snowblower: Weekend nor’easter expected to bring plowable snow to Mass.

Gas up the snowblower because the Boston 25 Weather team is tracking a weekend nor’easter that could bring plowable snow to Massachusetts, but it’s still too early to predict totals due to uncertainty with the storm’s exact track.

“This doesn’t look like a blockbuster storm. We’re not talking feet of snow, I can tell you that much right now. We’re going to be measuring in inches, not feet,” Meteorologist Shiri Spear said in her latest forecast. “But it is probably time to make sure you have gas for the snowblower, you know where the shovel is. I don’t think you need to run out to the store to get the bread and the milk.”

A new map shared Wednesday by Spear indicated that a large portion of the Bay State including western Massachusetts, Worcester County, and parts of Middlesex and Norfolk counties have the “best chance” for more than 3 inches of snow.

There appears to be a lower chance for snow along the South Shore, Cape Cod, and the Islands because a closer nor’easter track will bring more mixing.

Parts of the North Shore, Boston, and down into the South Shore have a “moderate chance” to see snow totals top three inches, while southeastern Massachusetts, including Cape Cod and the Islands, has a “low chance.”

The Weather Team’s confidence for “plowable snow” has gone up, but it’s still too early to pinpoint actual totals because the position of the storm’s rain-snow line “continues to flip-flop,” according to Spear.

What’s new with Sunday’s nor’easter? Our confidence in a “plowable snow” has gone up, though actually totals and the position of a rain/snow line continue to flip-flop. @boston25 #boston #mawx pic.twitter.com/pdgac6PXp2 — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) January 3, 2024

Spear issued a Weather Alert for Sunday with coastal wind and poor travel threats also accompanying the expected snow.

“It’s becoming increasingly likely we will see accumulating snow Sunday. We’re following a nor’easter that’s set to develop late week along the Gulf of Mexico. Clouds will increase Saturday ahead of the storm with snow arriving overnight. The storm is set to peak Sunday with snow for many and a mix/rain for some areas along the coast,” Spear wrote in her latest weather blog. “Activity looks to wind down Sunday evening or night. It’s too early to pinpoint totals, though confidence in a ‘plowable snow’ (3″ or more) continues to grow, especially west of 128. Be sure to check back as the snowfall, rain/snow line, and winds come into focus.”

Stay with the Boston 25 Weather Team for updates as the weekend gets closer.

