Where are the lowest gas prices near Burlington? Here's an updated list

Dan D'Ambrosio, Burlington Free Press
·1 min read

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has wreaked havoc on world energy markets, driving gas prices to record highs, including in the Burlington area, where prices are as high as $4.29 per gallon.

The national average for a regular gallon of gas broke the all-time record in the United States on Tuesday, reaching $4.17, an increase of more than 50 cents from last week, USA TODAY reported.

President Joe Biden announced a ban on Tuesday on the U.S. import of Russian energy as part of the effort to ratchet up sanctions against Russia even more.

GasBuddy.com's chief analyst Patrick DeHaan said in a Facebook Live broadcast on Monday that he expected the average price of gas in the United States to reach $4.25 per gallon, but most likely not reach "apocalyptic" levels of $5 or $6 per gallon, at least east of the Rockies.

Why are gas prices rising so quickly?: And how high are they expected to get?

Here are the lowest prices available in the Burlington area

Lowest Gas Prices in Burlington

The price at the Costco gas station at 218 Lower Mountain View Dr. in Colchester, not mentioned by GasBuddy.com, was $3.99 per gallon on Tuesday.

Is there fraud: Are oil and gas companies price gouging consumers at the pump?

Here are the lowest prices available in Vermont

Lowest Gas Prices in Vermont

Contact Dan D’Ambrosio at 802-660-1841 or ddambrosio@freepressmedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @DanDambrosioVT. This coverage is only possible with support from our readers.

This article originally appeared on Burlington Free Press: Lowest gas prices: Where can you find cheap gas near Burlington, VT

