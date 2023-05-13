Gas station brawl, shooting under investigation

May 13—CHAMPAIGN — An impromptu gathering in the parking lot of a northwest Champaign gas station early Saturday turned violent.

Champaign police said a 40-year-old employee of the Mach 1 store, 902 W. Bloomington Road, was battered and shot in the right shoulder in a melee that broke out around 3 a.m.

Arriving officers saw a battery in progress and then heard a gunshot.

As the crowd dispersed, officers found two women had been hurt, including another 36-year-old woman who had been hit in the head.

An initial investigation indicated an impromptu gathering had started in the parking lot just minutes before the fight. The employee had denied entry to several people and a fight broke out, including someone using a baseball bat. The fight quickly escalated and someone fired a gun.

The shooting injury to the employee was described as non-life threatening. She and the other woman were treated there by police and firefighters before going to the hospital.

Police have made no arrests and ask that anyone who has surveillance footage that could help in the investigation to turn it over to police.

Witnesses may call Champaign police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous and possibly collect a reward can submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the "P3 Tips" mobile app.