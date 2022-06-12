A gas station in California 'turned into a circus' after glitch only charged people 69 cents a gallon amid high prices

A gas pump is seen at a Chevron gas station on June 09, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Gas prices are breaching record highs as demand increases and supply fails to keep up. There are now over 10 states where the average price of gasoline is $5 a gallon or higher. Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images

People flocked to a California gas station where a glitch caused a major price drop.

Local news reported that gas cost only 69 cents a gallon for about three hours.

"I've never seen gas this price in my lifetime; could you imagine that?" Darryl Surita told CBS 13.

People rushed to a local gas station in Rancho Cordova, California, after a glitch caused prices to drop to 69 cents a gallon.

CBS 13 reported that the glitch occurred at a Shell gas station on Thursday. When people found out, they informed their family and friends about the low price, with one person, Eddie Surita, describing the scene as turning "into a circus within a matter of minutes," per the outlet.

Darryl Surita, who posted the low price on his Instagram, told the news station that due to the error, he only paid $14 to fill up his tank.

"I looked at the numbers and it was 69 cents a gallon," he told the outlet. "So you know what I did, I hit that button, and it started pumping, and the dollar sign just stayed low."

According to local news reports, the employees were unaware of the mistake for about three hours.

KTXL reported that the gas was supposed to be listed as $6.99, but the decimal point was in the wrong place. Per the outlet, gas prices in the city are almost $7 a gallon. Nationally, gas prices are skyrocketing, with a gallon of gas costing $4.97.

"I've never seen gas this price in my lifetime, could you imagine that?" Darryl Surita told CBS 13. "This is history right here."

