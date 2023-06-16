Gas station clerk has his friend set up a robbery so he can go home early, cops say

Tired and eager to go home early, a gas station clerk messaged his friend to see if she could organize a robbery, according to police in Oklahoma.

His friend found another man to rob the “popular convenience store” on June 5, the Tulsa Police Department said.

Officers were called to the store after the clerk reported that someone handed him a demand note, according to a June 16 news release posted by the department on Facebook. The clerk said the note read, “Give me all your money or I will shoot you.”

The worker gave the man cash, police said.

Investigators arrested the robbery suspect on June 8, police said. The man told officers he robbed the store after one of his friends received a request from the store clerk.

The next day, police arrested the woman accused of setting up the robbery, they said. She had text messages from the store clerk proving he asked someone to rob the store, according to the news release.

On June 14, police arrested the store clerk. Authorities said he paid the woman after the robbery took place.

The store clerk was arrested on charges of embezzlement and conspiracy to commit a felony, police said. The woman was arrested on an outstanding warrant and could face embezzlement charges. The robbery suspect is charged with conspiracy to commit embezzlement and possession of a firearm after former conviction of a felony.

“Friends in low places,” police said.

