Gas station customer who shot suspected thief won’t face charges, authorities say

The QuikTrip gas station customer who police say shot and killed a larceny suspect Wednesday will not face charges, Channel 9′s Hunter Sáenz has learned.

The case, which authorities are investigating as a self-defense case, began Wednesday morning at the gas station off Mount Holly-Huntersville Road and Bellhaven Boulevard.

Police said a suspected thief, 32-year-old David Leonhardt, fired a shot at that customer while at a gas pump, and even tried carjacking him.

Detectives said that’s when the customer shot and killed Leonhardt.

Police said minutes before the shooting, that suspect was seen stealing things from the gas station.

