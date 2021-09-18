Gas station customer to stand trial on weapon offense

Sep. 18—A man accused of entering a Joplin gas station store in an intoxicated state, pulling out a pistol and claiming to be a police officer has been ordered to stand trial on a felony count of unlawful use of a weapon.

David R. Jordan, 38, of rural Carthage, waived a preliminary hearing on the charge Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court and was ordered by Associate Judge Joe Hensley to stand trial. The judge set Nov. 15 for his initial appearance in a trial division.

Jordan is accused of entering Pete's gas station at 201 E. Central St. on Nov. 13, 2019, in an intoxicated state and trying to buy more alcohol. People inside the store at the time told police that he pulled out a pistol while talking to them and demanded that they get down on their knees. In the course of doing so, he purportedly claimed to be a police detective.

A probable-cause affidavit states that the incident was caught on store video surveillance and that Jordan was still in possession of a loaded pistol when officers arrived on the scene and arrested him.

A separate felony assault charge that Jordan was facing from an incident last year was dismissed Thursday due to a lack of cooperation on the part of the victim.