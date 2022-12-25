Gas station employee accused of stealing $722 worth of lottery tickets, officials say
A gas station employee was arrested after officials said she stole several thousands of dollars and lottery tickets from the store.
Floyd County Sheriff officials said 32-year-old Kelsi Wade was working at the Sunoco gas station on Smith Road when she stole $3,000 in cash.
In addition to the cash, deputies said Wade also took a cash amount of $722 in state lottery tickets.
It is unclear if she later attempted to use the stolen tickets to enter the lottery.
Wade was charged with theft by taking.
