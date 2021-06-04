Gas station employee assaulted by doughnut thief

Jun. 4—MANKATO — Mankato police are looking for a doughnut thief who punched a gas station clerk.

An employee at the Kwik Trip at Stoltzman Road and Riverfront Drive reported that two men and a woman shoplifed a box of doughnuts just after 12 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Mankato Department of Public Safety.

The employee followed the group outside and confronted them. One of the men then punched the employee in the face.

Investigators have surveillance video and are working to identify the suspect, Cmdr. Justin Neumann said.