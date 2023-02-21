Gas station employee and husband facing safecracking charges

Feb. 20—A gas station employee and her husband are facing safecracking charges following a burglary at a New Ellenton gas station.

Robert Delbove, 40, and Angela Delbove, 37, of New Ellenton, were arrested and charged Feb. 18 with safecracking, according to jail records.

Robert Delbove was also charged with grand larceny and Angela Delbove was charged with breach of trust.

New Ellenton Police Department Chief Shawn Middleton said during a Feb. 17 night shift, employee Angela Delbove and her husband broke into a safe at a gas station on 519 North Main St.

Middleton said another employee discovered the safe had been broken into and cash left out when the employee arrived in the morning.

Middleton said video footage identified Angela Delbove and her husband as suspects.

"There is video evidence showed that she was committing the crime," Middleton said.

The Delboves were listed as inmates at the Aiken County detention center and made bond.