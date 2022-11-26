Gas station employee stabbed to death in Johnston County’s Cleveland community

A gas station employee died after being stabbed inside the bathroom of the station Friday evening in Johnston County.

The incident occurred at the Murphy Express on N.C. 42 near Interstate 40 in the Cleveland community around 5:30 p.m., The News & Observer’s media partner ABC11 reported. Police found the suspect hiding in the woods near the station.

Authorities from the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office arrived after receiving a 911 call reporting an employee had been stabbed, according to ABC11. The employee was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unclear if the suspect and victim knew one another. Neither of their identities have been released, per ABC11.