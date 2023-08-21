Gas station guard kills man accused of stealing Little Debbie cakes, WI officials say

A gas station security guard is accused of fatally shooting a Wisconsin man after officials say he stole a box of Little Debbie snack cakes, news outlets report.

The guard, 56-year-old William Henry Pinkin, was providing security at a gas station on Milwaukee’s north side on the morning of Aug. 16 when he shot 29-year-old Isaiah Allen, WITI reported, citing court documents.

Surveillance video shows Pinkin sitting in a chair toward the back of the store when Allen enters, grabs a box of Little Debbie snack cakes and immediately leaves without paying, court documents read, WISN reported.

Documents said Pinkin quickly got up and followed Allen out of the store, then shot him in the back of the head, the station reported.

When police arrived, Pinkin was smoking a cigarette and “milling around calmly,” the documents read, WTMJ reported. Allen died at the scene.

“I want the man who killed my son to be arrested, and prosecuted,” Allen’s mother, Natalie Easter, told the outlet. “My son didn’t deserve to die, regardless of what happened.”

There have been protests at the gas station following the shooting, with community members demanding justice for Allen’s killing, WISN reported.

Pinkin is facing a charge of first-degree intentional homicide, WITI reported.

Police arrested Pinkin on Aug. 19, the Milwaukee Police Department said in a news release.

