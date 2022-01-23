New Gas Station In Milford Set For Discussion: Monday Manual

WORCESTER, MA — Welcome to the Jan. 24 edition of Monday Manual, where we highlight important events coming up during the week (plus a local fact) in seven Patch communities between Framingham and Worcester.

This week we're starting in Worcester, which was a shooting location (along with Framingham, Boston and Weymouth) for the Netflix hit "Don't Look Up." The best view of the city comes early in the film when Dr. Teddy Oglethorpe (played by Rob Morgan) steps out of an office building onto Mercantile Street.

1) Worcester

It's the last week for Worcester municipal employees to get a booster shot. The City Manager set a Feb. 1 deadline for all eligible city employees to get a booster dose, or else get tested for coronavirus every week.

2) Wayland

Wayland has a new chief administrator. Louise Miller's last day on the job was Friday, and starting Monday interim Town Administrator Stephen Crane will take over until the town finds a permanent replacement for Miller. She's now Framingham's new chief financial officer.

3) Marlborough

The city's first real City Council meeting of 2022 is on Monday night. It's a packed agenda with everyone from the reappointment of the police chief to the new name of a city cannabis dispensary up for discussion.

4) Milford

A new gas station may soon be coming to East Main Street. A Taunton developer will go before the Select Board on Monday to get a chapter 148 license, which allows businesses to store flammable materials (like gasoline). The proposal already went to the Zoning Board of Appeals in August.

5) Natick

Natick is in the process of making a big dam decision. The Charles River Dam Advisory Committee meets on Tuesday night to discuss the future of recreation around the historic (but decrepit) dam in South Natick.

6) Sudbury

Saturday is "Passport Day" in Sudbury. The Goodnow Library will hold a special event on Jan. 29 to highlight its passport services. You can actually head to the library almost any day of the week to get your passport needs met, even if you don't live in the town.

7) Framingham

A key city board is set to approve licenses for two new restaurants. Check out the details on the two new eateries.

