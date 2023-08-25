Gas station owner charged with killing Columbia teen to remain in jail after bond denied

Rich Chow, the convenience store owner charged with shooting and killing a Black teenager in Columbia, has been denied bond.

Chow is accused of killing 14-year-old Cyrus Carmack-Belton after he believed, incorrectly, that Belton had stolen a bottle of water from his convenience store at the Shell gas station on Parklane Road near Springtree Drive.

Chow, 58, will remain incarcerated following the hearing Friday morning. He has been held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center since shortly after the fatal Memorial Day shooting.

Carmack-Belton was shot in the back after an argument between the two inside Chow’s store, according to Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott, who said there was no evidence that the teen had shoplifted.

“We have no evidence that he stole anything, whatsoever,” Lott has said.

The sheriff said the teen at one point removed four water bottles from a cooler but put them back. An argument started inside the store, the sheriff said, and the 14-year-old took off running from the store.

Chow and his son chased after the teen, Lott said. Chow was armed with a pistol, the sheriff said. The chase was toward the nearby Springtree Apartments off Springtree Drive.

Lott said that, during the chase, the victim fell down and got back up. At that point, Chow shot Carmack-Belton in the back, Lott said.

“Even if (Carmack-Belton) had shoplifted four bottles of water, which is what he initially took out of the cooler and then he put them back, even if he had done that, that’s not something you shoot anybody over, much less a 14-year-old,” Lott said. “You just don’t do that.”