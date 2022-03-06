Gas station robbed in Ellington

Mar. 6—ELLINGTON — Three men are suspected to have been involved in a robbery at the Valero gas station on Main Street at approximately 8:35 p.m. Saturday, state police said in a statement today.

Three black or Hispanic males are suspected to have been involved in the incident, police added.

Two of the men were seen on camera footage entering the gas station, with one of them demanding an undisclosed amount of money from the clerk at gunpoint, police said. The third man remained outside.

One of the men who entered the gas station was identified by the footage as being approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall and 200 pounds, and was wearing a tan jacket with a hood, blue jeans, a black neck gator, a gray knit cap, and possibly eyeglasses. The second man who entered the store was identified as being approximately 5-10 and 180 pounds, and was seen on the footage as wearing tan work boots, blue jeans, a tan jacket, and a green hooded sweatshirt.

No description was listed for the third man, who remained outside.

The three men fled the gas station on foot and operated a gray or silver four-door black rimmed vehicle that might have been an Infiniti, police said. It is unknown what direction the men fled.

Anyone who has any information on the identities, whereabouts or vehicle of the suspects is asked to call Detective Christopher Sackett at (860) 896-3272 or Christopher.sackett@ct.gov.

Ben covers Coventry and Tolland for the Journal Inquirer.