Gas station robbed at gunpoint in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE − Police are asking for help in identifying two men accused of robbing a gas station Monday.

What and where: Two men entered the Sunoco gas station in the 3300 block of Orange Avenue. They brandished a gun, struck a clerk and took an undisclosed amount of money.

When: Police went to the station about 5:55 a.m. Monday.

Descriptions: One accused robber is described as a Black man wearing a white hoodie, a black beanie, an orange shirt over the hoodie, long jeans, black slides and black socks. The other accused robber, also a Black man, wore a black shirt, dark shorts, one black and one orange sock, black-and-orange slides, a dark beanie, a gold chain and a rubber bracelet on both wrists.

How you can help: Those with information are asked to contact Detective Evens Saintilien at 772-467-6778 or 772-302-4796 or esaintilien@fppd.org. Information also can be supplied through Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-TIPS.

