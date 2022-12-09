Gas station robber gets 8 years in prison

Dec. 9—CATLETTSBURG — A man tracked down by Catlettsburg Police and a gang of Facebook sleuths in connection with an Oct. 20 robbery of a gas station took a guilty plea Thursday for eight years in prison.

William Rucker, 43, of Catlettsburg, pleaded guilty in Boyd County Circuit Court to a sole count of second-degree robbery, less than two months after police said he walked into America's Quick Mart on U.S. 23 and robbed the store.

Public defender Brian Hewlett said while video surveillance evidence indicated no weapon was used in the robbery, the clerk in the case has started making statements that a weapon may have been involved.

"There's compelling evidence in this case of Mr. Rucker's guilt, but there's nothing showing there's a weapon," he said. "We're entering this plea in order prevent this charge from getting upgraded to first-degree robbery."

Second-degree robbery, wherein a weapon isn't involved, is a class C felony punishable with between five and 10 years in prison. First-degree robbery is a class B felony carrying 10 to 20 years.

Assistant Boyd County Commonwealth's Attorney Christina Smith said the eight years offered to Rucker was the lowest the victim would go in the plea deal.

She said the victim is recovering from the event through counseling.

"I can't imagine being at work and having this happen," Smith said.

The owner of the gas station also approved the deal as well.

During the taking of his plea, Rucker did have one question — he wanted to make sure his wallet and ID was out of the police station and would follow him to prison, so he could have it back on release.

After the plea and sentencing, Hewlett made sure his client would get his wallet back after serving his time.

