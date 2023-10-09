Gas station security guard accused of shooting arguing customer is arrested in Missouri

A security guard has been arrested following the fatal shooting of a gas station customer, Missouri police say.

The shooting happened at 1 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, at a QuikTrip in Ferguson, a suburb of St. Louis.

Police said the customer tried to pay without the proper identification, leading to an argument between him and the cashier, according to KSDK.

The customer left the store but returned “a short time later,” police told KMOV. He is then accused of getting into a fight with the security guard, identified by Ferguson police as Maury Adams.

Adams and the customer both drew guns and exchanged gunfire, KTVI reported. Police told the outlet Adams got shot, but he was wearing a bulletproof vest and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

But the customer, police said, suffered fatal gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Adams was charged with manslaughter and armed criminal action, police said. He was jailed on a $50,000 bond.

The identity of the customer has not been publicly disclosed.

