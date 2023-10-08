Gas station shootings, Milwaukee men charged with attempted homicide

MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee men are now charged with attempted homicide, among other charges, for a pair of June shootings that happened days apart.

Prosecutors say 18-year-old Raedonn Simmons and Gregory Thomas-Dockery were responsible for the gunfire that erupted at two gas stations.

A 17-year-old was shot at a gas station near 76th and Mill around 11:15 p.m. on June 5. A criminal complaint states he was shot in the back. Twenty-nine 9mm bullet casings and three 40-caliber brass cartridges were found at the scene.

A witness told police, per the complaint, that she was getting gas when a white SUV pulled in and parked. There were two people in the SUV, and four other people walked up to it – one of them eventually reaching inside the vehicle. The witness said she then saw bullets "coming out of the front windshield." She said she heard around 30 total shots between two rounds of gunfire, believing the first round was fired by people who arrived in the SUV and the second round was fired by people who walked up to the SUV.

The witness said she saw the 17-year-old victim laying on the ground holding his stomach as she ducked for cover, the complaint states. The white SUV then drove off.

Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

Surveillance video showed two men, since identified as Simmons and Thomas-Dockery, get out of the white SUV. The complaint states multiple muzzle flashes were seen coming from inside the SUV, some of which led to bullets coming through the windshield. The white SUV drove off, and the surveillance showed another person began shooting at the SUV. A black car soon pulled up, and several people put the victim in the car and drove off.

Police later found the white SUV, which had been stolen, with "numerous" bullet holes in the windshield and spent bullet casings inside, the complaint states. The recovered casings matched those found at the 76th and Mill scene.

In a Facebook Live video, the complaint states Simmons and Thomas-Dockery are seen at the gas station. Simmons was live narrating the events of the shooting, prosecutors said, and both men admitted in the video to being responsible for the shooting. Both men were also seen holding multiple guns during the video.

Two days later, police responded to another gas station near 60th and Villard on June 7. There, officers found 35 spent casings. Surveillance video showed two people firing multiple shots at a vehicle as it drove northbound on 60th Street The two shooters were later identified as Simmons and Thomas-Dockery. Detectives used that video to link them to the June 5 shooting as well.

Simmons and Thomas Dockery are each charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree recklessly endangering safety and endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon. Both men had cash bond set at $200,000.

Court records also show Simmons is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide for incidents on June 10 and July 3. Thomas-Dockery is also charged with first-degree attempted homicide in the July 3 incident.