Gas station suspect had identical priors

Jun. 3—CATLETTSBURG — A Louisa woman deputies say was found high outside of a gas station with two kids in her car a decent amount of dope had been caught doing the same thing before, according to the prosecutor.

Jocelyn N. Pickard, 36, was arraigned Friday by Boyd County Circuit Court Judge George Davis on one count of second-offense heroin trafficking, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and one count of public intoxication.

Pickard was found May 14 outside the Burnaugh Marathon with two kids in her car, according to court records. Upon search of her car, Boyd County Commonwealth Attorney Rhonda Copley said 8 grams of suspected heroin were recovered.

Public defender Caleb Hurt asked Davis to lower Pickard's $100,000 bond — the judge noted she was a moderate risk for reoffending or flight.

Copley contended that at the time of Pickard's arrest, the suspect was already under a diversion agreement in either Johnson or Lawrence counties for roughly the same set of charges.

Pickard had also completed drug court in Johnson County, Copley noted.

Davis ruled that based on "prior, identical charges," Pickard was a danger to the public and bond would remain the same.

A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 1.

